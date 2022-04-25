'Just Cancel It': 85% of Young US Voters Want Action on Student Debt

Nearly nine in 10 young Americans want the government to address the student loan debt crisis, with a plurality—but overall minority—supporting full cancelation, according to the results of a national survey published Monday.\r\n\r\nThe survey, conducted by Harvard Kennedy School\u0026#039;s Institute of Politics (IOP), found that 85% of respondents under age 30 \u0022favor some form of government action on student loan debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, \u0022young Americans had no clear consensus on a path forward related to student loan debt,\u0022 with 38% of overall respondents wanting all debt canceled, 27% agreeing that the government should assist with—but not cancel—repayment, 21% favoring cancelation for the neediest borrowers, and 13% supporting the status quo.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmong Democratic voters, the survey found 43% support for canceling all debt, 19% wanting some government help, 29% backing cancelation for those in need, and 4% favoring current policy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Opinions on this issue do not differ significantly among likely voters in the 2022 midterms compared to the broader population of 18-to-29-year-olds,\u0022 said IOP, \u0022as 83% of young likely voters express a preference for government action, including 79% of those not in college now, and without a degree.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe IOP survey also found:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tA majority (54%) of white Americans and 49% of Asian-Americans under 30 \u0022strongly\u0022 agreed with the statement, \u0022I grew up thinking it was possible for me to go to college,\u0022 compared to only 32% of Black Americans and 38% of Latinos under 30; and\u0026nbsp;\r\n\tForty-eight percent of young Americans agree—but only 18% strongly agree—with the statement, \u0022Going to college is worth the time and money,\u0022 while 26% disagreed and 24% chose a neutral position.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe survey also revealed that young people are increasingly cynical about the ability of electoral politics to deliver solutions to the world\u0026#039;s problems.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn what IOP called a \u0022warning sign that interest in voting in the 2022 midterms could wane,\u0022 the survey found a sharp increase in the percentage of youth who agree that \u0022political involvement rarely has any tangible results,\u0022 from 22% in 2018 to 36% in 2022. More than four in 10 survey respondents also agreed with the assertion that their vote won\u0026#039;t \u0022make a real difference,\u0022 while over half of those surveyed believe that \u0022politics today are no longer able to meet the challenges our country is facing.\u0022