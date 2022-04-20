Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A researcher examines mosquitoes in a lab

A worker shows mosquitoes at the Entomologist Research Center in Obuasi, Ghanna on May 1, 2018. (Photo: Cristina Aldehuela/AFP via Getty Images)

Study Warns Use of Geoengineering to Fight Climate Crisis Risks Malaria Surge

"Solar geoengineering would create regional trade-offs and potentially increases in malaria risk worldwide," said the new study's lead author.

Jake Johnson

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications warns that attempting to fight the climate crisis using geoengineering—a method often promoted by the fossil fuel industry—could have the devastating consequence of exposing a billion additional people in vulnerable countries to the mosquito-borne disease malaria.

"Simulations found that a billion extra people were at risk of malaria in the geoengineered world."

The first-of-its-kind study, compiled by a team of researchers from the U.S., Bangladesh, South Africa, and Germany, examines the potential global effects of using solar radiation management (SRM) to combat planetary warming. The strategy, long viewed with skepticism by environmentalists and scientists, involves spraying aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect solar rays away from Earth, providing a kind of "chemical sunshade."

The research team used climate models to simulate possible malaria transmission under future scenarios with medium or high levels of global warming, and with and without geoengineering.

"In both medium- and high-warming scenarios," the researchers found, "malaria risk was predicted to shift significantly between regions; but in the high-warming scenario, simulations found that a billion extra people were at risk of malaria in the geoengineered world."

Colin Carlson, an assistant research professor at Georgetown University Medical Center and the lead author of the new study, said that cooling the planet through geoengineering "might be an emergency option to save lives, but it would also reverse course" on recent malaria transmission declines in lowland sub-Saharan Africa, southern Asia, and other regions.

"If geoengineering is about protecting populations on the frontlines of climate change," said Carlson, "we should be able to add up the risks and benefits—especially in terms of neglected health burdens, such as mosquito-borne disease."

The study found that while some areas would likely see malaria transmission increase under the high-warming, geoengineered scenario, other regions—such as the Indian subcontinent and the highlands of East Africa—could see malaria risks decline.

"It cuts both ways: some countries will benefit and other countries will suffer," study co-author Mohammad Shafiul Alam, a malaria specialist at the International Center for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh, told Reuters.

Scientists have long raised concerns about the public health implications of large-scale geoengineering, but the possible impact on the spread of specific diseases is understudied terrain.

"The potential for geoengineering to reduce risks from climate change remains poorly understood, and it could introduce a range of new risks to people and ecosystems," Christopher Trisos, a senior researcher at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and one of the new study's authors, said in a statement Wednesday.

As Robinson Meyer, a climate writer for The Atlantic, explained in his detailed write-up of the study, "The trade-off between geoengineering and malaria emerges for two reasons."

He continued:

First, solar geoengineering doesn't perfectly turn back the clock on Earth's climate. Even if you add enough sulfate aerosols to perfectly counteract the amount of warming from carbon pollution, you're still changing the climate's physics, not restoring what once was. Many geoengineering simulations produce strange phenomena, such as 'tropical overcooling,' wherein land near the equator is cooler than you would expect, even while territory near the poles remains much hotter.

And that's a problem, because malaria does not have a linear relationship with temperature. The malaria parasite is spread by mosquitoes, which are cold-blooded and depend on the ambient air temperature to set the pace of their metabolism; malaria risk, then, tends to increase as the temperature gets hotter. It peaks at an average of 25 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit...

The study found that tropical overcooling and the ideal temperature for malaria transmission can interact in troubling ways. In some parts of the world, geoengineering took a place that would have been too hot to allow mosquito survival and brought it back into a survivable range. In others, it restored the close-to-25-degree-Celsius temperatures that mosquitoes need to thrive.

Carlson argued that the findings should prompt a closer examination of the unforeseen ripple effects of geoengineering methods, particularly as governments look to such schemes as potential alternatives to the massive and rapid cuts to carbon emissions that scientists say are needed to avert the worst of the climate emergency.

"The implications of the study for decision-making are significant," Carlson said. "Geoengineering might save lives, but the assumption that it will do so equally for everyone might leave some countries at a disadvantage when it comes time to make decisions."

In 2019, the U.S.—then led by the Trump administration—joined Saudi Arabia and Brazil in blocking a United Nations resolution that called for a study of the "potential transboundary risks and adverse impacts of carbon dioxide removal and solar radiation management on the environment and sustainable development."

Two years later, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report warning that "the side effects of any of the known geoengineering techniques can be very significant."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
In Garzweiler, Germany, wind turbines are seen near an open-cast mining operation and a coal-fired power plant run by German energy giant RWE on March 15, 2021.

Database Shows Rich Governments Funding Fossil Fuels Over Clean Energy

"G20 international public finance is currently blocking a just energy transition, bankrolling 2.5 times more fossil fuels than clean energy."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders appears at an event

Sanders to Visit Amazon Workers in NYC on Eve of Second Union Election

The LDJ5 Amazon warehouse in Staten Island is set to begin voting on whether to unionize on April 25, less than a month after a company facility across the street won its union election.

Jake Johnson ·

Central American immigrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents on February 22, 2018 near McAllen, Texas

Doctors Group Urges Biden to Redress Victims of Trump-Era Family Separation

"Reparation is not a policy choice; it is the fulfillment of the U.S. government's obligation owed to victims as a result of its unlawful breach of international and domestic law."

Brett Wilkins ·

Melissa Lucio

Lawmakers, Former Jurors Demand Clemency for Texas Death Row Inmate Melissa Lucio

Jurors who heard Lucio's case in 2007 are among those who are calling for a new trial, as evidence that could prove Lucio's evidence was not originally presented.

Julia Conley ·

A researcher examines mosquitoes in a lab

Study Warns Use of Geoengineering to Fight Climate Crisis Risks Malaria Surge

"Solar geoengineering would create regional trade-offs and potentially increases in malaria risk worldwide," said the new study's lead author.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The Outrageous—and Largely Hidden—$5.9 Trillion Annual Subsidy to the Fossil Fuel Industry That Is Killing Us
  2. Chomsky on Global Response to Biden Calling Putin a War Criminal: 'Takes One to Know One'
  3. 'Stain on Democracy': Tax Day Study Shows US Billionaires Now Own $4.7 Trillion
  4. Denied Bail, Scientist Emma Smart Goes on Hunger Strike After Arrest at Climate Protest
  5. 75% of Americans Support Unionizing Amazon Workers: Poll
  6. 'We're Suing,' Says ACLU as Kentucky GOP Enacts Draconian Abortion Ban
  7. Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons
  8. Civil Rights Groups Demand Justice for Unarmed Black Man Killed by Michigan Cop
  9. Judge Rules Effort to Bar Marjorie Taylor Greene From Office Over Jan. 6 Can Proceed
  10. 'I Am Not for Sale,' Says Nina Turner as Billionaire-Funded Super PAC Backs Opponent
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.