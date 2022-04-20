Study Warns Use of Geoengineering to Fight Climate Crisis Risks Malaria Surge

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications warns that attempting to fight the climate crisis using geoengineering—a method often promoted by the fossil fuel industry—could have the devastating consequence of exposing a billion additional people in vulnerable countries to the mosquito-borne disease malaria.\r\n\r\n\u0022Simulations found that a billion extra people were at risk of malaria in the geoengineered world.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe first-of-its-kind study, compiled by a team of researchers from the U.S., Bangladesh, South Africa, and Germany, examines the potential global effects of using solar radiation management (SRM) to combat planetary warming. The strategy, long viewed with skepticism by environmentalists and scientists, involves spraying aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect solar rays away from Earth, providing a kind of \u0022chemical sunshade.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe research team used climate models to simulate possible malaria transmission under future scenarios with medium or high levels of global warming, and with and without geoengineering.\r\n\r\n\u0022In both medium- and high-warming scenarios,\u0022 the researchers found, \u0022malaria risk was predicted to shift significantly between regions; but in the high-warming scenario, simulations found that a billion extra people were at risk of malaria in the geoengineered world.\u0022\r\n\r\nColin Carlson, an assistant research professor at Georgetown University Medical Center and the lead author of the new study, said that cooling the planet through geoengineering \u0022might be an emergency option to save lives, but it would also reverse course\u0022 on recent malaria transmission declines in lowland sub-Saharan Africa, southern Asia, and other regions.\r\n\r\n\u0022If geoengineering is about protecting populations on the frontlines of climate change,\u0022 said Carlson, \u0022we should be able to add up the risks and benefits—especially in terms of neglected health burdens, such as mosquito-borne disease.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study found that while some areas would likely see malaria transmission increase under the high-warming, geoengineered scenario, other regions—such as the Indian subcontinent and the highlands of East Africa—could see malaria risks decline.\r\n\r\n\u0022It cuts both ways: some countries will benefit and other countries will suffer,\u0022 study co-author Mohammad Shafiul Alam, a malaria specialist at the International Center for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh, told Reuters.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nScientists have long raised concerns about the public health implications of large-scale geoengineering, but the possible impact on the spread of specific diseases is understudied terrain.\r\n\r\n\u0022The potential for geoengineering to reduce risks from climate change remains poorly understood, and it could introduce a range of new risks to people and ecosystems,\u0022 Christopher Trisos, a senior researcher at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and one of the new study\u0026#039;s authors, said in a statement Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAs Robinson Meyer, a climate writer for The Atlantic, explained in his detailed write-up of the study, \u0022The trade-off between geoengineering and malaria emerges for two reasons.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nFirst, solar geoengineering doesn\u0026#039;t perfectly turn back the clock on Earth\u0026#039;s climate. Even if you add enough sulfate aerosols to perfectly counteract the amount of warming from carbon pollution, you\u0026#039;re still changing the climate\u0026#039;s physics, not restoring what once was. Many geoengineering simulations produce strange phenomena, such as \u0026#039;tropical overcooling,\u0026#039; wherein land near the equator is cooler than you would expect, even while territory near the poles remains much hotter.\r\n\r\nAnd that\u0026#039;s a problem, because malaria does not have a linear relationship with temperature. The malaria parasite is spread by mosquitoes, which are cold-blooded and depend on the ambient air temperature to set the pace of their metabolism; malaria risk, then, tends to increase as the temperature gets hotter. It peaks at an average of 25 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit...\r\n\r\nThe study found that tropical overcooling and the ideal temperature for malaria transmission can interact in troubling ways. In some parts of the world, geoengineering took a place that would have been too hot to allow mosquito survival and brought it back into a survivable range. In others, it restored the close-to-25-degree-Celsius temperatures that mosquitoes need to thrive.\r\n\r\n\r\nCarlson argued that the findings should prompt a closer examination of the unforeseen ripple effects of geoengineering methods, particularly as governments look to such schemes as potential alternatives to the massive and rapid cuts to carbon emissions that scientists say are needed to avert the worst of the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022The implications of the study for decision-making are significant,\u0022 Carlson said. \u0022Geoengineering might save lives, but the assumption that it will do so equally for everyone might leave some countries at a disadvantage when it comes time to make decisions.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2019, the U.S.—then led by the Trump administration—joined Saudi Arabia and Brazil in blocking a United Nations resolution that called for a study of the \u0022potential transboundary risks and adverse impacts of carbon dioxide removal and solar radiation management on the environment and sustainable development.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo years later, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report warning that \u0022the side effects of any of the known geoengineering techniques can be very significant.\u0022