South Carolina Supreme Court Pauses State's First Firing Squad Execution

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a temporary stay of execution to a condemned prisoner who was set to be the first in the state to be killed by firing squad.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reports the Columbia court paused the state\u0026#039;s scheduled April 29 killing of 57-year-old Richard Bernard Moore, who was found guilty of the 1999 murder of Spartanburg convenience store clerk James Mahoney. The state high court said it would release further details later.\r\n\r\nMoore was forced to choose whether he would be killed by electric chair or firing squad following last year\u0026#039;s passage by the Republican-led Legislature of a new capital punishment law. He chose the firing squad. If he is executed by the method, he will have a target placed over his heart before five correctional officers fire rifle rounds into his chest from 15 feet away.\r\n\r\nCondemned prisoners are also technically allowed to elect to die by lethal injection, although officials in South Carolina and some of the 30 other states that allow the execution method have been unable to procure sufficient stores of the drugs used to fatally inject inmates.\r\n\r\nLast week, Moore\u0026#039;s legal team filed court documents challenging the constitutionality of the firing squad and electric chair, and asserting that the state should certify that lethal injection is unavailable and demonstrate a \u0022good faith effort\u0022 to make it available.\r\n\r\nLawyers for Moore and three other condemned South Carolina prisoners are arguing that the electric chair and firing squad are \u0022barbaric.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Death Penalty Information Center, there have been no firing squad executions in the United States since 2010, and all three that have been carried out since 1976 took place in Utah. In addition to South Carolina and Utah, Mississippi and Oklahoma also allow firing squad executions.\r\n\r\nSouth Carolina and seven other states—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee—still retain the option of killing condemned prisoners by electrocution, a method that has historically been prone to horrific errors.