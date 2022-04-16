French Elections: Tens of Thousands Marched Saturday Against Far-Right Le Pen

Tens of thousands of anti-far right protesters marched across France on Saturday as opponents of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent her from winning ahead of next weekend\u0026#039;s presidential run-off.\r\n\r\nMacron, a centrist, defeated Le Pen in 2017 when voters rallied behind him in the run-off to keep her far-right party out of power.\r\n\r\nThis year, the first round of voting last Sunday set up the same battle, but Macron is facing a much tougher challenge.\r\n\r\nIn central Paris, thousands of people gathered chanting anti-far right slogans and warning of democratic upheaval if Le Pen were to win.\r\n\r\nBanners read: \u0022Against the far-right. For justice and equality, not Le Pen at the Elysee,\u0022 and \u0022Better a vote that stinks than a vote that kills.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe protesters made it overwhelmingly clear that in saying \u0022no to the far-right\u0022 they don\u0026#039;t like Emmanuel Macron either — but will reluctantly hold their noses and vote for the current president in order to defeat the far-right Le Pen.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not a single vote for Marine Le Pen!\u0022 chanted hundreds in the city of Lille—echoing left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in a speech to supporters last weekend.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If the far-right is in power we will see a major collapse of the democratic, anti-racism and progressive camps,\u0022 Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racism, which along with dozens of rights groups, unions and associations called for the protests, told Reuters. \u0022People need to realize that despite their anger towards Emmanuel Macron and his policies, there is no equivalence between a liberal, conservative candidate and a far-right candidate.\u0022\r\n\r\nMacron promised to put the environment at the heart of his government if he is re-elected next weekend.\r\n\r\nAt at a rally in the port city of Marseille\u0026nbsp;in southern France on Saturday designed to appeal to young and green-minded voters Macron told the crowd: \u0022I hear the anxiety that exists in a lot of our young people. I see young people, adolescents, who are fearful about the future of our planet.\u0022 \u0022The far-right is a risk to our country,\u0022 Macron said.\r\n\r\nA new poll out Saturday by Ipsos Sopra/Steria shows Macron leading with 55.5 percent versus 44.5 percent for Le Pen.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlso Saturday Extinction Rebellion activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris, protesting against the climate positions of both Le Pen and Macron.\r\n\r\n“This election leaves us no choice between a far-right candidate with repugnant ideas ... and a candidate who during five years cast the ecology issue aside and lied,” Lou, 26, a history teacher, who joined the environmentalist movement two years ago, told Reuters.