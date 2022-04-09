Trump Jr. Pushed Meadows to Overturn Election as Votes Were Counted, Texts Show

Text messages obtained by the House select committee that is investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection revealed that people in former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s closest circle—specifically his son, Donald Trump Jr.—were strategizing before the votes were even counted how they could overturn the results of the 2020 election and make sure Trump served a second term.\r\n\r\nAs CNN reported late Friday, Trump Jr. texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on November 5, 2020—just two days after the election and before President Joe Biden was announced the winner—to urge White House officials to use \u0022operational control\u0022 to ensure a Trump victory regardless of the results.\r\n\r\n\u0022POTUS must start 2nd term now,\u0022 Trump Jr. told Meadows.\r\n\r\nHe then suggested that Republican-controlled state legislatures in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Michigan \u0022step in\u0022 and put forward \u0022Trump electors.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is as explicit as it gets,\u0022 tweeted Yale University philosophy professor Jason Stanley.\r\n\r\nThe former president\u0026#039;s son also suggested that the U.S. House could vote for president by state party delegation if neither Trump nor Biden got enough electoral votes to be declared the winner, with each state getting one vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Jr. was all in on the coup and demanding misuse of the government to investigate Trump\u0026#039;s enemies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021,\u0022 said Trump Jr.\r\n\r\nHis final suggestion was having the White House dismiss FBI Director Christopher Wray, who angered Trump and his allies by not releasing information that they believed would be harmful to the former president\u0026#039;s rivals.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fire Wray,\u0022 the president\u0026#039;s son told Meadows, adding that former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell should replace him.\r\n\r\nLater that same day, Grenell announced that he was joining Trump campaign officials in filing a lawsuit to \u0022stop the counting of illegal votes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Jr. was all in on the coup and demanding misuse of the government to investigate Trump\u0026#039;s enemies,\u0022 said New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser.\r\n\r\nTrump Jr.\u0026#039;s text messages were revealed less than two weeks after a federal judge found that the former president and his lawyer likely committed a felony in their efforts to overturn the election by filing dozens of lawsuits and demanding vote recounts—which took place in several states and never unveiled any irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the vote.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last month, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter found the Trump campaign\u0026#039;s strategy after the election was \u0022a coup in search of a legal theory.\u0022