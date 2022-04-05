Library Group Launches Anti-Censorship Campaign to Combat GOP Book-Banning Wave

The American Library Association on Monday marked the start of National Library Week with a new report documenting a record-high number of attempts to ban books and a new campaign \u0022to empower readers everywhere to stand together in the fight against censorship.\u0022\r\n\r\nReading—especially books that extend beyond our own experiences—expands our worldview. Censorship, on the other hand, divides us and creates barriers.\r\n\r\nAmerican Library Association (ALA) president Patricia \u0022Patty\u0022 Wong said that the 729 challenges in 2021 tracked by her group \u0022represent the highest number of attempted book bans since we began compiling these lists 20 years ago.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose challenges resulted in 1,597 books being affected by censorship attempts, ALA\u0026#039;s Office for Intellectual Freedom found.\r\n\r\nIn the three-month period from September 1 through November 30, 2021 alone, the group tracked more than 330 unique cases, roughly doubling the 156 challenges tracked in all of 2020.\r\n\r\nSuch efforts occurred despite recent polling showing strong bipartisan opposition to book bans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMost of the challenged books are about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons, the library group said. That includes the most challenged book of 2021—Maia Kobabe\u0026#039;s graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir.\r\n\r\nThe award-winning book was \u0022banned, challenged, and restricted for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to have sexually explicit images,\u0022 according to the State of America\u0026#039;s Libraries Report 2022.\r\n\r\nIn an editor\u0026#039;s note to the publication, ALA\u0026#039;s Communications and Marketing Office director Stephanie Hlywak framed libraries as especially critical institutions in the context of a national book banning wave.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2021, libraries found themselves at the center of a culture war as conservative groups led a historic effort to ban and challenge materials that address racism, gender, politics, and sexual identity. These groups sought to pull books from school and public library shelves that share the stories of people who are gay, trans, Black, Indigenous, people of color, immigrants, and refugees. But we know that banning books won\u0026#039;t make these realities and lived experiences disappear, nor will it erase our nation\u0026#039;s struggles to realize true equity, diversity, and inclusion.\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s why the work of libraries is more essential than ever. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Reading—especially books that extend beyond our own experiences—expands our worldview. Censorship, on the other hand, divides us and creates barriers.\r\n\r\n\r\nTo help respond to the unprecedented attempt at censorship, the ALA also kicked off a new initiative called Unite Against Book Bans.\r\n\r\nA new website created for the campaign declares: \u0022Libraries provide access to books that offer teachable moments for both parents and students. They also expand our understanding of people with different backgrounds, ideas, and beliefs. Although book bans are nothing new, there were more censorship attempts in 2021 than at any time since the American Library Association began tracking more than two decades ago.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe resource features video testimonies from book ban foes like Omaha Public Library worker Elie, who says that \u0022reading books that challenge you\u0022 and \u0022introduce new concepts and events\u0022 have the power to \u0022make you a better community member\u0022—opportunities lost when books are banned.\r\n\r\nThe campaign is encouraging all book ban opponents to share their story by recording and uploading their own video testimonials.\r\n\r\nIn a tweet Monday, author Ashley Hope Pérez—whose historical young adult novel Out of Darkness was the fourth most-challenged book of 2021—stressed the importance of supporting \u0022teens\u0026#039; right to read.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Fan the flames of literacy,\u0022 she wrote, \u0022don\u0026#039;t ban books.\u0022