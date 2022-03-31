'Body Blow to Working People': Right-Wing Democrats Reject Biden Labor Nominee

Economists and workers\u0026#039; rights advocates on Thursday condemned the latest setback for working people dealt by right-wing Democratic lawmakers, three of whom joined every Republican senator in opposing President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s nominee to lead the Labor Department\u0026#039;s Wage and Hour Division after being aggressively lobbied by business interests.\r\n\r\nSens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) voted against allowing Dr. David Weil\u0026#039;s nomination to move forward Wednesday evening, several months after the former Obama administration official was first nominated for the top wage regulatory role.\r\n\r\nManchin and Sinema have obstructed much of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s agenda since he took office—opposing the elimination of the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation and rejecting climate and anti-poverty provisions in the Build Back Better Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is really infuriating,\u0022 said Chirag Mehta of the grassroots group Community Change, accusing the senators of repeatedly \u0022delivering body blows to working people on behalf of big business.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWeil led the Wage and Hour Division for two years under former President Barack Obama—and had Manchin\u0026#039;s support when he was nominated for the job in 2014—and now serves as a dean at Brandeis University.\r\n\r\nDespite previously backing Weil, Manchin expressed late last year that he had doubts about the academic\u0026#039;s nomination. On Thursday he claimed he was concerned that Weil would enact policies that would harm small businesses.\r\n\r\n\u0022The more accurately you diagnose the American economy, the less likely you are to be confirmed to a position with any control over it.\u0022\r\n\r\nWeil is the author of The Fissured Workplace, which examines large corporations that classify workers as subcontractors and rely on franchisees in order to cut costs and avoid responsibility for ensuring fair working conditions. He has harshly criticized companies like Uber and Lyft for classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees, exempting them from benefits and workplace protections.\r\n\r\n\u0022The more accurately you diagnose the American economy, the less likely you are to be confirmed to a position with any control over it,\u0022 said journalist Hamilton Nolan.\r\n\r\nIn the Wage and Hour Division, Weil would have overseen regulation and enforcement of overtime rules, minimum wages, and child labor laws, and could have advanced federal investigations into companies\u0026#039; classification of employees as independent contractors.\r\n\r\nRight-wing groups including Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) lobbied Manchin, Sinema, and Kelly after Weil was nominated last year, casting him as a \u0022radical\u0022 and complaining of Weil\u0026#039;s opposition to so-called \u0022right to work\u0022 laws which strip unions of collective bargaining power.\r\n\r\n\u0022If confirmed, Weil would use his power to implement the anti-worker PRO Act by executive fiat,\u0022 ATR told Kelly and Sinema, referring to the legislation which would protect workers\u0026#039; right to organize their workplaces.\r\n\r\nThe senators\u0026#039; opposition to advancing Weil\u0026#039;s nomination \u0022shows the huge power of corporate lobbying,\u0022 said former New York Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse.\r\n\r\n\u0022David Weil is one of the most innovative, pro-worker, and ambitious policy thinkers we\u0026#039;ve got,\u0022 said Jake Rosenfeld, author of You\u0026#039;re Paid What You\u0026#039;re Worth. \u0022It was unfortunate his Obama administration initiatives didn\u0026#039;t survive the Trump years; it\u0026#039;s shameful that Democrats have sunk his chance to try them again.\u0022