Suggesting Kremlin Regime Change, Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'

Bucking those who warn that a push for regime change in Moscow could prolong the war in Ukraine and intensify the suffering of its people, U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to openly call for the overthrow of Russian Vladimir Putin on Saturday during a speech in Warsaw, Poland.\r\n\r\n\u0022Whenever the United States tried regime change, it didn\u0026#039;t turn out very well.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile applauding the international unity that has mobilized to condemn and push back against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a war now entering its second month, Biden suggested it has now become intolerable for Putin to remain.\r\n\r\nNear the very end of his speech, Biden declared, \u0022For God\u0026#039;s sake, this man cannot remain in power.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe remarks were the most explicit yet from the U.S. president that he sees no future for Putin as Russia\u0026#039;s head of state, but the comment also raised immediate alarm bells among those who recognized that such rhetoric could make it harder to a negotiated peace settlement to take hold or for the diplomatic strategy known as the \u0022Golden Bridge\u0022 which would allow for a dignified exit from hostilities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a Democracy Now! interview that aired Friday, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis explained why Putin must be given a viable exit strategy—not because he isn\u0026#039;t a contemptible war criminal, which Varoufakis readily admitted—but because it would be the fastest way to end the invasion and mass slaughter of innocent Ukrainian civilians.\r\n\r\nAccording to Varoufakis, and others who share his concerns, the idea of a western-imposed regime change strategy aimed at the Kremlin could \u0022be catastrophic for the people of Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022What is exactly the aim?\u0022 asks Varoufakis during the exchange. \u0022Is it regime change in Russia? Well, whenever the United States tried regime change, it didn\u0026#039;t turn out very well, and has never been tried with a nuclear power. This is like playing with fire, or nuclear fire, I should say. If it\u0026#039;s not regime change, what exactly is it?\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his assessment, Varoufakis said that if Biden and his NATO allies are \u0022not leaving any room for a compromise\u0022 with Putin, then they are \u0022effectively jeopardizing the interests of Ukrainians, because a quagmire in—an Afghanistan-like quagmire in the Ukraine is not exactly in the interests of any Ukrainian I know of.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The President\u0026#039;s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin\u0026#039;s power in Russia, or regime change,\u0022 said the official.