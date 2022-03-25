'Wake-Up Call': Antarctic Ice Shelf the Size of Los Angeles Has Collapsed

Satellite imagery showing the recent \u0022complete collapse\u0022 of the Conger Ice Shelf in East Antarctica sparked fresh alarm over the climate emergency on Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022While humans are killing humans, and governments are spending on weaponry as if there is no tomorrow, the environment is collapsing—so that there will be no tomorrow,\u0022 said former Greek finance minister and Progressive International co-founder Yanis Varoufakis.\r\n\r\nThe collapse, as The Guardian and CNET reported Thursday, occurred around March 15.\r\n\r\nDuring that week, an unprecedented heat wave hit the region, with parts of East Antarctica seeing temperatures 40 degrees Celsius above normal. Scientists attributed the \u0022freakish\u0022 warming to an atmospheric river.\r\n\r\nThe outlets pointed to a tweet with satellite imagery shared by Catherine Walker, an Earth and planetary scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and NASA.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStef Lhermitte of the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands on Friday shared time-lapse video of the change:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAntarctic ice sheet expert Bertie Miles also provided historical visual context for the collapse:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a March 17 press statement, the interagency National Ice Center (USNIC) confirmed that iceberg C-38 calved, or broke free, from the Conger Ice Shelf. \u0022C-38 comprised virtually all that remained of the Conger Ice Shelf, which was adjacent to the Glenzer Ice Shelf which calved last week as iceberg C-37,\u0022 the USNIC said.\r\n\r\nIce shelves, as NASA describes, are \u0022floating tongues of glaciers that extend over the ocean\u0022 and \u0022slow the rate at which Antarctica\u0026#039;s glaciers contribute to global sea level rise\u0022 by holding back the flow of ice into the sea.\r\n\r\nAt roughly 1,200 square kilometers, according to the reporting, the Conger Ice Shelf was about the size of Los Angeles.\r\n\r\nDespite that \u0022relatively small size,\u0022 said glaciologist and climate scientist Peter Neff, the collapse still represents \u0022a significant event.\u0022\r\n\r\nAndrew Mackintosh, an ice sheet expert at Australia\u0026#039;s Monash University, made a similar observation.\r\n\r\n\u0022This ice shelf may have been small but it is in EAST Antarctica, a region previously considered less vulnerable,\u0022 he said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a wake-up call.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Twitter thread responding to the new reporting, Guardian columnist and climate activist George Monbiot pointed to a need for \u0022systemic\u0022 changes to address the climate crisis and asked, \u0022How many more warnings do we need that we are facing the prospect of a cascading regime shift?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The shift will push planetary conditions into a new state,\u0022 he continued. \u0022This state will be hostile to the species that thrived in the old one. Species like us.\u0022\r\n\r\nMonbiot further lamented that climate-related changes remain \u0022at the bottom of the agenda\u0022 and asserted that \u0022in retrospect, if there is a retrospect, we\u0026#039;ll see the current phase of our slide towards disaster as the least comprehensible of all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We knew what was happening. The writing was on the wall,\u0022 he added. \u0022Yet we carried on opening new oil fields, driving SUVs, leaving homes uninsulated.\u0022