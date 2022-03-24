Coalition Spells Out Biden Admin's Authority to 'Lower Drug Prices Right Now'

Although Republicans and a handful of Big Pharma-funded Democrats have undermined congressional efforts to rein in skyrocketing drug prices, a progressive coalition on Thursday reminded the Biden administration that it already has the power to make lifesaving medicines affordable and improve millions of lives today—and urged the White House to do just that.\r\n\r\n\u0022Seniors and families can\u0026#039;t wait any longer for Congress to lower drug prices.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a petition\u0026nbsp;submitted to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, advocates with the recently launched\u0026nbsp;Make Meds Affordable campaign unveiled a roadmap showing how HHS could unilaterally and immediately lower drug prices, which would help reduce health inequities and eliminate ongoing epidemics, with no need to wait for Congress.\r\n\r\nThe roadmap outlines two executive authorities the\u0026nbsp;federal government can invoke to end patent monopolies and lower drug prices, something that over 80% of U.S. voters support:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tThe \u0022government patent use\u0022 authority (28 U.S.C. §1498) allows the government to use any patented invention in exchange for reasonable compensation... The federal government used the law repeatedly in the 1960s to buy low-cost generic versions of patented drugs. The government still routinely uses Section 1498 for other technologies, like night-vision goggles and electronic passports.\r\n\t\u0022March-in rights\u0022 and the royalty-free government use license allows the government to introduce additional producers when the patents on a medicine resulted from government funding... or to use such patents royalty-free on behalf of the United States.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe purpose of the Bayh-Dole Act, which gives the federal government its \u0022march-in rights,\u0022 is to ensure that taxpayer-funded products are \u0022available to the public on reasonable terms.\u0022\r\n\r\nJulia Santos, senior healthcare policy manager for Indivisible, said Thursday in a statement that \u0022there\u0026#039;s nothing reasonable about the sky-high profits that pharmaceutical companies enjoy at the expense of taxpayers.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs a starting point, the coalition encourages Becerra to use these existing tools \u0022to make six medicines affordable and accessible to everyone who needs them.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose half-dozen medicines are the \u0022exorbitantly priced\u0022 drugs Xtandi, a prostate cancer treatment; Paxlovid, Pfizer\u0026#039;s Covid-19 treatment; Descovy, an HIV prevention drug; Epclusa, a cure for hepatitis C; Symbicort, an inhaler; and insulin.\r\n\r\n\u0022Exercising executive authorities more widely could be transformative for public health,\u0022 states the letter, which was signed by the Action Center on Race \u0026amp; The Economy; the Center for Popular Democracy Action; Indivisible; People\u0026#039;s Action; PrEP4All; Public Citizen; Social Security Works; and T1International.\r\n\r\n\u0022We hope,\u0022 the coalition adds in its letter to Becerra, \u0022you will choose to deploy these authorities and show the American people that the Biden administration is willing to deliver on its commitments to make medicines affordable.\u0022\r\n\r\nPresident Joe Biden was elected based in part on his pledge to reduce prescription drug costs. Profit-maximizing pharmaceutical corporations, meanwhile, continue to hike prices, exacerbating economic hardship and treatment rationing—with the latter projected to become a leading cause of death among seniors this decade.\r\n\r\nSharing a video featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said during last month\u0026#039;s launch of the Make Meds Affordable campaign that Biden and Becerra \u0022have the legal authority to lower drug prices right now,\u0022 PrEP4All called on the administration to fulfill its promise.\r\n\r\n\u0022That means using executive action to finally take on Pharma\u0026#039;s deadly greed,\u0022 said the group, which fights for equitable access to HIV and Covid-19 prevention and treatments.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCalling herself a \u0022healthcare voter,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Erin Jackson-Hill from Stand Up Alaska, an affiliate of the Center for Popular Democracy, said Thursday that she voted for Biden \u0022because of his stance on healthcare and his assistance with the [Affordable Care Act].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t understand why he is allowing us, the American people, to suffer when he has the power to make the change,\u0022 added Jackson-Hill. \u0022With inflation and the increased price of oil, now seems like the perfect time to give the American people some relief.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden and Secretary Becerra have the power to bust big pharma monopolies through executive action. This roadmap lays out exactly how to do it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, stressed that \u0022seniors and families can\u0026#039;t wait any longer for Congress to lower drug prices. President Biden and Secretary Becerra have the power to bust big pharma monopolies through executive action. This roadmap lays out exactly how to do it.\u0022\r\n\r\nPeter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen\u0026#039;s Access to Medicines program, explained that \u0022high drug prices are rooted in monopoly power granted by the government. Likewise, the government can take that power away to improve lives for millions who rely on critical medicines.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Drug pricing legislation is essential,\u0022 said Maybarduk. \u0022Yet HHS does not need to wait for Congress to begin lowering drug prices, and the expected legislation on its own cannot end monopolistic price abuse. Challenging pharma today will give the government leverage, deliver affordable medicines, and increase the benefits of drug price negotiation in the near future.\u0022\r\n\r\nHHS has indicated that it will decide soon whether to begin march-in proceedings to authorize generic competition with Xtandi.\r\n\r\nPressure has been mounting since at least November, when patient advocates Robert Sachs and Clare Love filed a separate march-in\u0026nbsp;petition\u0026nbsp;for the cancer drug. Last month, Warren, along with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), sent Becerra a letter urging him to hold a public hearing to allow petitioners and patent-holders to present their cases.\r\n\r\n\u0022Greedy pharmaceutical companies, whose sole goal is to pad their executives\u0026#039; and shareholders\u0026#039; wallets, are forcing everyday people to risk their lives by rationing the drugs they need to survive,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Aija Nemer-Aanerud, People\u0026#039;s Action Healthcare for All campaign director, said Thursday. \u0022Congress gave Secretary Becerra the power to lower the cost of these drugs. He needs to fight these corporate bullies and use it.\u0022