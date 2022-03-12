'A Crime Against Democracy Itself': Zelenskyy Condemns Russia for Abducting Mayor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russia of committing \u0022a crime against democracy itself\u0022 by abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine that Russian troops seized in the early days of the invasion.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders,\u0022 Zelenskyy said during a press conference, praising\u0026nbsp;Melitopol Mayor Ivan Federov as someone \u0022who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian forces, Zelenskyy warned, have \u0022moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is, therefore, a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine,\u0022 he continued. \u0022It is a crime against democracy itself.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Ukrainian officials, Russian soldiers \u0022put a plastic bag\u0022 on Fedorov\u0026#039;s head and abducted him from the Melitopol city center on Friday, outraging local residents who turned out to protest the alleged kidnapping.\r\n\r\n\u0022Return the mayor!\u0022 townspeople shouted during a demonstration on Saturday. \u0022Free the mayor!\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reported that \u0022nearly as soon as people gathered, the Russians moved to shut them down, arresting a woman who they said had organized the demonstration, according to two witnesses and the woman\u0026#039;s Facebook account.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAcross Europe on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets to protest Russia\u0026#039;s deadly assault on Ukraine, which shows no sign of abating after entering its third week.\r\n\r\nGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday, urging him to broker an immediate ceasefire and move toward a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine—but there was no indication that Putin was prepared to heed their demands.\r\n\r\n\u0022The conversation is part of ongoing international efforts to end the war in Ukraine,\u0022 a spokesperson for the German government said in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe Elysée, meanwhile, described the phone conversation with Putin as \u0022very frank and difficult.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe call came as Ukrainian officials braced for a potentially massive Russian assault on the capital city of Kyiv, which has thus far fought off Russia\u0026#039;s incursion attempts. The Associated Press reported that fighting \u0022raged in the outskirts of the capital\u0022 as Russian forces continued bombarding and shelling other Ukrainian cities, including the strategic port of Mariupol.\r\n\r\n\u0022In Irpin, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park,\u0022 according to AP.\r\n\r\nThe U.K. Ministry of Defence has assessed that \u0022the bulk of Russian ground forces\u0022 are now roughly 25 kilometers from the center of Kyiv. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, declared Friday that Kyiv is \u0022ready to fight.\u0022\r\n\r\nZelenskyy himself said Saturday that \u0022if there are hundreds of thousands of people, who are now being mobilized by Russia, and they come with hundreds or thousands of tanks, they will take Kyiv.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We understand that,\u0022 he continued. \u0022How Ukrainian people have resisted these invaders has already gone down in history. But we have no right to reduce the intensity of defense, no matter how difficult it may be for us.\u0022