'Insanity Not to Allow This': Calls for Ceasefire to Repair Chernobyl Power Supply

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nUkrainian authorities warned Wednesday that radioactive material could leak into the atmosphere after the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant was reportedly disconnected from the power grid by Russian forces, raising the risk that spent nuclear fuel stored at the site may not cool properly.\r\n\r\n\u0022Because of military actions of Russian occupiers, the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid,\u0022 Ukrenergo, Ukraine\u0026#039;s state-owned power grid operator, said in a statement.\r\n\r\nUkrenergo added in a Facebook post that emergency diesel generators have been activated in response to the electricity shut-off, but noted the fuel would last for just 48 hours.\r\n\r\nEnergoatom, Ukraine\u0026#039;s national nuclear energy firm, cautioned Wednesday that without adequate electricity, \u0022the temperature in the [spent fuel] holding pools will increase\u0022 and \u0022release of radioactive substances into the environment may occur.\u0022\r\n\r\nMykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, characterized the state of the Chernobyl plant as \u0022an extremely dangerous situation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a social media post, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote that Wednesday\u0026#039;s development \u0022violates a key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply\u0022 to the Chernobyl plant.\r\n\r\nBut the agency added that it \u0022sees no critical impact on safety at the moment,\u0022 explaining that the heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and the \u0022volume of cooling water\u0022 at the facility are \u0022sufficient for effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian military forces quickly seized control of the Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear catastrophe, soon after they invaded Ukraine late last month, heightening fears of a nuclear disaster stemming from possible damage to the facility.\r\n\r\nIn a pair of tweets Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an immediate ceasefire in the area to \u0022allow repair crews to restore electricity supply\u0022 to the Chernobyl plant \u0022as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Spare diesel generators will power the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and its facilities for 48 hours,\u0022 Kuleba wrote. \u0022Then the cooling system of the spent nuclear fuel storage will be shut down, which will threaten the leakage of radiation. Russia\u0026#039;s barbaric war threatens the whole of Europe. Putin must stop it immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Beyond Nuclear said it would be \u0022insanity not to allow this,\u0022 referring to necessary repairs to the Chernobyl power supply.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fighting must stop,\u0022 the group added. \u0022Everyone will be affected.\u0022