Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

florida_protests

"Using my megaphone, I told students to hold onto their flags and not to allow them to silence us," said Flagler Palm Coast High School student Jack Petocz. (Photo: Twitter/Equality Florida)

Florida Students Stage Walkouts Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

"Thousands of students across the state are refusing to watch their classmates (or themselves!) be erased by the Legislature. They're demanding an end to #DontSayGay."

Jenna McGuire

Students from across Florida walked out of their classrooms on Thursday to show support for LGBTQ+ rights and voice their opposition to the widely condemned "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Coined the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, the Parental Rights in Education bill H.B. 1557 and its companion, S.B. 1834, would prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades or at any level "in a manner that is not age-appropriate," a term that remains undefined.

High school students from Tallahassee and St. Petersburg participated in the walkout:

Both bills have been advanced by the state's GOP-controlled Senate Education Committee and House Education and Employment Committee and are endorsed by far-right Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In February, state Rep. Joe Harding (R-22) also filed an amendment to H.B. 1557 that would require schools to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents or guardians even if educators believe the disclosure will result in "abuse, abandonment, or neglect."

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, more than 20 schools participated in the walkout, including Flagler Palm Coast High School student Jack Petocz—a lead organizer in mobilizing students across the state to participate in the walkout.

Petocz was reportedly suspended from school following the walkout. He told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that "following the protest, I was called into the principal's office, told I was disrespectful and openly advocating against staff."

Petocz said he was suspended for purchasing and distributing pride flags to students and told reporters that administrators blocked other students from coming into the stadium while attempting to confiscate their flags.

"I pushed back on this, as I wasn't going to allow staff to minimize our reach and message," Petocz said. "Using my megaphone, I told students to hold onto their flags and not to allow them to silence us."

After his suspension, Petocz posted a statement on Twitter, saying, "Gen-Z will not stand idly by as our rights are stripped from us."

Petocz's full statement below:

LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Florida voiced their support for the student protesters tweeting: "Thousands of students across the state are refusing to watch their classmates (or themselves!) be erased by the Legislature. They're demanding an end to #DontSayGay."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
ukraine refugees

Biden, EU Urged to Welcome 'All People Fleeing Violence, Persecution, and War'

While applauding new protections for Ukrainians, rights advocates emphasized that "everybody fleeing conflict must be provided with protection."

Jessica Corbett ·

florida_protests

Florida Students Stage Walkouts Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

"Thousands of students across the state are refusing to watch their classmates (or themselves!) be erased by the Legislature. They're demanding an end to #DontSayGay."

Jenna McGuire ·

Stand with Ukraine march in Hamburg

Climate Youth Fill the World's Streets to #StandWithUkraine

"This is an eye-opening moment for humanity to see that the world is aflame with new and old wars caused by fossil fuels," said Fridays for Future. "People only desire to live and exist safely."

Jessica Corbett ·

flooding in hawaii

'Historic First' as Hawaii Court OKs Lawsuit Against Big Oil

"This development should send a message to communities across the country that the legal case for making polluters pay for lying about fossil-fueled damages is strong and defensible."

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the Omicron variant at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on December 2, 2021.

US Praised for Plan to Transfer Covid Tech to WHO

"This is a turn toward sharing not only doses, but knowledge, which is the difference between charity and justice," said one public health advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.