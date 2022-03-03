Florida Students Stage Walkouts Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Students from across Florida walked out of their classrooms on Thursday to show support for LGBTQ+ rights and voice their opposition to the widely condemned \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill.\r\n\r\nCoined the \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill by critics, the Parental Rights in Education bill H.B. 1557 and its companion, S.B. 1834, would prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades or at any level \u0022in a manner that is not age-appropriate,\u0022 a term that remains undefined.\r\n\r\nHigh school students from Tallahassee and St. Petersburg participated in the walkout:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBoth bills have been advanced by the state\u0026#039;s GOP-controlled Senate Education Committee and House Education and Employment Committee and are endorsed by far-right Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.\r\n\r\nIn February, state Rep. Joe Harding (R-22) also filed an amendment to H.B. 1557 that would\u0026nbsp;require schools to out LGBTQ+ students\u0026nbsp;to their parents or guardians even if educators believe the disclosure will result in \u0022abuse, abandonment, or neglect.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, more than 20 schools participated in the walkout, including Flagler Palm Coast High School student Jack Petocz—a lead organizer in mobilizing students across the state to participate in the walkout.\r\n\r\nPetocz was reportedly suspended from school following the walkout. He told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that \u0022following the protest, I was called into the principal\u0026#039;s office, told I was disrespectful and openly advocating against staff.\u0022\r\n\r\nPetocz said he was suspended for purchasing and distributing pride flags to students and told reporters that administrators blocked other students from coming into the stadium while attempting to confiscate their flags.\r\n\r\n\u0022I pushed back on this, as I wasn\u0026#039;t going to allow staff to minimize our reach and message,\u0022 Petocz said.\u0026nbsp;\u0022Using my megaphone, I told students to hold onto their flags and not to allow them to silence us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter his suspension, Petocz posted a statement on Twitter, saying, \u0022Gen-Z will not stand idly by as our rights are stripped from us.\u0022\r\n\r\nPetocz\u0026#039;s full statement below:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLGBTQ+ rights group Equality Florida voiced their support for the student protesters tweeting: \u0022Thousands of students across the state are refusing to watch their classmates (or themselves!) be erased by the Legislature. They\u0026#039;re demanding an end to #DontSayGay.\u0022