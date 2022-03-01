Russia Holds Drills With Nuclear Submarines Amid Attack on Ukraine

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.\r\n\r\n\u0022Drills with nuclear weapons are never acceptable and are particularly dangerous in tense times.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia further elevated concerns about global catastrophe on Tuesday as its \u0022nuclear submarines sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roamed snow forests\u0022 just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and put his nation\u0026#039;s nuclear forces on \u0022special alert.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response to Associated Press reporting on the development, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) tweeted that \u0022drills with nuclear weapons are never acceptable and are particularly dangerous in tense times.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the AP, the Russian military \u0022didn\u0026#039;t say whether the drills were linked to Putin\u0026#039;s order on Sunday to put the country\u0026#039;s nuclear forces on high alert amid Russia\u0026#039;s war in Ukraine. It also was unclear whether the exercises represented a change in the country\u0026#039;s normal nuclear training activities or posture.\u0022