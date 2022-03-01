Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Hour of Need.

Common Dreams has until midnight TONIGHT to raise the remaining $22,000 and reach our must-hit winter fundraising goal.
Please support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Russian nuclear submarine

A Russian nuclear submarine prepares to launch a 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile as part of the strategic deterrence force drills in the Black Sea on February 19, 2022. (Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/TASS via Getty Images)

Russia Holds Drills With Nuclear Submarines Amid Attack on Ukraine

The military exercises, which also include land-based missile systems, come just two days after Putin put the nation's nuclear forces on "special alert."

Jessica Corbett

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.

"Drills with nuclear weapons are never acceptable and are particularly dangerous in tense times."

Russia further elevated concerns about global catastrophe on Tuesday as its "nuclear submarines sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roamed snow forests" just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and put his nation's nuclear forces on "special alert."

In response to Associated Press reporting on the development, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) tweeted that "drills with nuclear weapons are never acceptable and are particularly dangerous in tense times."

According to the AP, the Russian military "didn't say whether the drills were linked to Putin's order on Sunday to put the country's nuclear forces on high alert amid Russia's war in Ukraine. It also was unclear whether the exercises represented a change in the country's normal nuclear training activities or posture."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
"Protect trans youth" sign

ACLU Files Suit Over Texas Investigation Into Parents of Trans Child

"No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Russian nuclear submarine

Russia Holds Drills With Nuclear Submarines Amid Attack on Ukraine

The military exercises, which also include land-based missile systems, come just two days after Putin put the nation's nuclear forces on "special alert."

Jessica Corbett ·

Buriganga River in Bangladesh

Rich Nations Driving Biodiversity Loss Called to Invest Billions in Developing World

"Wealthy nations must agree to a viable path to direct at least $60 billion in public funding to developing nations," said the head of one conservation group behind the demand.

Jessica Corbett ·

Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) speak to one another on the steps to the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of SOTU, Democrats Say 'Not Too Late' to Pass Biden's Domestic Agenda

"Where is Build Back Better and why are two people standing in its way?" asked Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Kenny Stancil ·

Climate protesters with the Fridays for Future movement hold placards during a demonstration outside City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 25, 2020.

Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," said the group calling for global solidarity this week.

Andrea Germanos ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.