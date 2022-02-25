Russian Troops Close In on Kyiv as Zelensky Warns of Assassination

Russian forces closed in on and reportedly entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv—a city of three million people—on Friday as the nation\u0026#039;s president warned he could soon be the target of an assassination attempt.\r\n\r\n\u0022They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,\u0022 President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation, accusing Russia of bombing the capital without regard for civilian life.\r\n\r\n\u0022Enemy aircraft operate treacherously over residential areas, including the capital,\u0022 said Zelensky. \u0022Terrible explosions in the morning sky over Kyiv, bombing, hitting a house.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Twitter post, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba similarly warned of \u0022horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv.\u0022 Local officials said debris from a Russian aircraft shot down by Ukrainian defense systems crashed into a multistory apartment building, injuring several people and forcing more than 150 to evacuate.\r\n\r\nTens of thousands of Ukrainians have reportedly fled their homes since Russia launched its far-reaching attack on Thursday, invading the country through several border locations and advancing quickly toward the capital. Ukrainian officials say that more than 130 people—civilians and military personnel—have been killed thus far.\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, Ukraine\u0026#039;s defense minister urged those remaining in the city to stay inside and \u0022prepare Molotov cocktails.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Financial Times reported that Kyiv residents woke Friday to \u0022loud explosions shortly after 4 am and reports of Russian armored vehicles advancing into the northern Kyiv district of Obolon.\u0022 Video footage taken later in the morning by a journalist on the ground showed the streets of Kyiv largely empty, with air raid sirens wailing in the background, as residents braced for an attack.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLate Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he held a \u0022frank, direct, and quick\u0022 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to demand that he immediately cease military operations, which have prompted a wave of sanctions from the West.\r\n\r\nMacron reportedly urged Putin to speak with Zelensky, who said just before Russia\u0026#039;s attack that he attempted to call Putin but was met with \u0022silence.\u0022\r\n\r\nA top adviser to Zelensky said Thursday that the Ukrainian president is willing to negotiate a resolution if Putin halts the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ukraine has always left and leaves room for negotiations. Including now—even after Russia launched a full-scale invasion,\u0022 Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a statement. \u0022This war must be stopped. These hostilities must be stopped.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his speech Friday, Zelensky said that \u0022we are not afraid to talk with Russia, talk about everything: security guarantees for our country and a neutral status,\u0022 referring to his country\u0026#039;s ambition to join NATO.\r\n\r\nDmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said Thursday that \u0022neutral status\u0022 and a \u0022rejection of hosting [offensive] weapons systems\u0022 in Ukraine are Putin\u0026#039;s \u0022red lines\u0022 in any potential negotiations.