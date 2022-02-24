Russian CyberAttack Could Trigger Article 5 NATO Response, Says US Senator

The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday elevated questions about whether a Russian cyberattack could trigger an Article 5 \u0022collective defense\u0022 response from NATO and thus set off a broader war.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in totally unpredictable territory.\u0022\r\n—Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)\r\n\r\nSen. Mark Warner\u0026#039;s (D-Va.) comments to multiple news outlets come just after Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine and continued cyber attacks targeting Ukrainian government institutions.\r\n\r\nSpeaking on \u0022CBS Mornings,\u0022 Warner referenced Russia\u0026#039;s 2017 \u0022NotPetya\u0022 crippling cyberattack involving a single piece of malware and said a broader computer-based offensive by Moscow was certainly possible..\r\n\r\n\u0022If the Russians decide they\u0026#039;re going to turn off the power, turn off all the electricity all across Ukraine,\u0022 said Warner, that same attack could \u0022very likely... turn off the power in eastern Poland, in eastern Romania.\u0022 That in turn could affect U.S. troops based in eastern Europe, for example, \u0022if suddenly hospitals are shut down.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn such a scenario, he continued, \u0022we are suddenly in an area of hypothetically an Article 5 where one NATO country is attacked we all have to come to each other\u0026#039;s aid.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarner\u0026#039;s comments came the same day NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russian\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine \u0022a brutal act of war\u0022 and lamented that \u0022peace in our continent has been shattered. We now have war in Europe, on a scale and of a type we thought belong to history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022NATO is the strongest alliance in history, and make no mistake we will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory,\u0022 said Stoltenberg. \u0022An attack on one ally will trigger a response from the whole alliance.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2020, NATO Deputy Secretary Mircea Geoana said at an annual policy conference in Poland that the leadership of the military alliance had \u0022agreed that a cyberattack could trigger Article 5 of our founding treaty, where an attack against one ally is treated as an attack against all.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his comments to CBS, Warner said the earlier NotPeya attack which \u0022Russia launched against Ukraine ended up hitting American, European, and even Russian assets, [and] cost billions of dollars.\u0022 Now, \u0022If Russia let 100 pieces [or],1,000 pieces of malware out [as] either an attack against NATO or even against Ukraine, that might bleed into NATO nations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in totally unpredictable territory,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nIn later remarks on MSNBC\u0026#039;s \u0022Morning Joe,\u0022 Warner said that a fresh wave of sanctions expected by the U.S. and Europe later in the day could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch \u0022cyberattacks directly against the West and against the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWarner also discussed the issue in a Wednesday interview with Axios in which he said that \u0022Putin\u0026#039;s been pretty clear that one of the first tools he would use to bring economic harm to NATO and America is cyber.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Play over that whole scenario, just at a larger level, and all the hypothetical conversations about what will constitute an act of war,\u0022 said Warner, \u0022suddenly get very real.\u0022\r\n\r\nPutin, for his part, warned in a televised speech that \u0022no one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor.\u0022