Chernobyl

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces had made "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe" by entering the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in northern Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Reported Fighting Near Chernobyl Sparks Fears of Nuclear Disaster

"If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022."

Julia Conley

Update (12:45 pm ET):

The Ukrainians have reportedly lost control of the Chernobyl site after fighting broke out there.

"After a fierce battle, Ukrainian control over the Chernobyl site was lost," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the former Chernobyl power plant on Thursday. "The condition of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement, and nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown."

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," Podolyak told Reuters. "This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today."

Personnel at the site have reportedly been taken hostage.

Earlier:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces have made "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe" by entering the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in northern Ukraine and fighting the country's troops there.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," Zelensky said in a statement. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."

The reported invasion of the area surrounding Chernobyl, the former power plant which was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, sparked fears of the spread of radioactive nuclear waste contained there underground.

"If the invader's artillery hits and ruins/damages the collectors of nuclear waste, radioactive nuclear dust can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus, and the [countries] of the E.U.," warned Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Herashchenk.

The 1986 meltdown of a nuclear reactor at Chernobyl left the 1,000-square mile region surrounding it "one of the most radioactive places on Earth," according to the New York Times.

Dmytro Gumenyuk, a radiation safety expert based in Kyiv, told British news outlet i Wednesday that with a lack of high-precision weapons in the region, Ukrainian or Russian forces could accidentally hit "sensitive facilities" and "radiation could contaminate air, soil, and waterways, affecting not only Ukraine but also Russia and much of Europe."

"In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted. "If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022."

Russian flag displayed on a laptop screen and binary code code displayed on a screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 16, 2022

Russian CyberAttack Could Trigger Article 5 NATO Response, Says US Senator

"An attack on one ally will trigger a response from the whole alliance," said NATO's Secretary-General on Thursday.

Andrea Germanos ·

A wounded woman is seen after an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine was hit by Russian bombs on February 24, 2022.

Human Rights Groups Warn Against Civilian Harm Amid Russian Attack on Ukraine

"The resulting humanitarian catastrophe from a full-scale war in Ukraine will lead to grave human suffering," said one aid group.

Kenny Stancil ·

A demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Condemning Russia's Invasion, Voices for Peace Say 'War Is Not the Answer'

Russia's military attack on Ukraine sparked anti-war demonstrations across the globe—including in downtown Moscow.

Jake Johnson ·

A woman looks on as Russia launches its attack on Ukraine

Russian Attack of Ukraine Underway: 'Extremely Dangerous Moment in World History'

"It will cause, if it doesn't stop, a level of suffering Europe has not known since, at least, the Balkan crisis," warned the head of the United Nations.

Jake Johnson ·

