Reported Fighting Near Chernobyl Sparks Fears of Nuclear Disaster

Update (12:45 pm ET):\r\n\r\nThe Ukrainians have reportedly lost control of the Chernobyl site after fighting broke out there.\r\n\r\n\u0022After a fierce battle, Ukrainian control over the Chernobyl site was lost,\u0022 said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the former Chernobyl power plant on Thursday. \u0022The condition of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement, and nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,\u0022 Podolyak told Reuters. \u0022This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.\u0022\r\n\r\nPersonnel at the site have reportedly been taken hostage.\r\n\r\nEarlier:\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces have made \u0022a declaration of war against the whole of Europe\u0022 by entering the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in northern Ukraine and fighting the country\u0026#039;s troops there.\r\n\r\n\u0022Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,\u0022 Zelensky said in a statement. \u0022Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe reported invasion of the area surrounding Chernobyl, the former power plant which was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, sparked fears of the spread of radioactive nuclear waste contained there underground.\r\n\r\n\u0022If the invader\u0026#039;s artillery hits and ruins/damages the collectors of nuclear waste, radioactive nuclear dust can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus, and the [countries] of the E.U.,\u0022 warned Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Herashchenk.\r\n\r\nThe 1986 meltdown of a nuclear reactor at Chernobyl left the 1,000-square mile region surrounding it \u0022one of the most radioactive places on Earth,\u0022 according to the New York Times. \r\n\r\nDmytro Gumenyuk, a radiation safety expert based in Kyiv, told British news outlet i Wednesday that with a lack of high-precision weapons in the region, Ukrainian or Russian forces could accidentally hit \u0022sensitive facilities\u0022 and \u0022radiation could contaminate air, soil, and waterways, affecting not only Ukraine but also Russia and much of Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted. \u0022If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.\u0022