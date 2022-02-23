Lawmakers to Biden: No US Troops to Fight Russia Without Approval by Congress

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and a coalition of anti-war groups reminded President Joe Biden on Tuesday that he is legally required to seek authorization from Congress before involving U.S. troops in any military conflict with Russia, which began moving forces of its own into eastern Ukraine earlier this week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Americans are fed up with risking U.S. troops\u0026#039; lives and spending taxpayer dollars on endless overseas wars.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our nation\u0026#039;s laws are highly relevant to the ongoing situation in Ukraine,\u0022\u0026nbsp;43 U.S. House members led by Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter to the White House on Tuesday. \u0022Were an attack by Russia to be imminent or underway, the War Powers Resolution would clearly require congressional authorization before the president may command U.S. Armed Forces to engage in hostilities.\u0022\r\n\r\nSigned by an ideologically diverse cohort of lawmakers spanning from right-wing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the letter was delivered after Biden announced new economic sanctions against Russia and said he \u0022authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let me be clear: These are totally defensive moves on our part,\u0022 added Biden, who has approved the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in recent weeks. \u0022We have no intention of fighting Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut no matter the president\u0026#039;s stated intentions, the lawmakers argued in their letter that he must \u0022seek specific congressional authorization\u0022 in order to \u0022leave any remaining U.S. advisers, trainers, special forces, or other U.S. military personnel in areas of these imminent or active hostilities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You must also receive congressional approval before initiating any preemptive strike,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022We strongly urge your administration to respect the separation of powers, U.S. law, and Congress\u0026#039; constitutional war powers authority. Should your administration seek to introduce U.S. Armed Forces into hostilities or decline to remove any U.S. military personnel currently deployed inside Ukraine from unauthorized hostilities or imminent hostilities, Congress stands ready to deliberate over the potentially monumental implications of such scenarios.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before U.S. troops are placed in harm\u0026#039;s way or the U.S. becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict,\u0022 the lawmakers added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter came as the situation on the ground in Ukraine continued to deteriorate and fears of an all-out war mounted. On Wednesday, Ukraine began preparations to impose a nationwide state of emergency and instructed its citizens to leave Russia, warning of a broader invasion.\r\n\r\n\u0022By no means should the president put American troops into harm\u0026#039;s way in Ukraine without a debate and vote in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith congressional Republicans and hawkish Democrats clamoring for Biden to respond more forcefully to Russia\u0026#039;s latest aggressive actions in Ukraine, DeFazio told Politico on Tuesday that the president should instead show restraint and consult with Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022Americans are fed up with risking U.S. troops\u0026#039; lives and spending taxpayer dollars on endless overseas wars,\u0022 said DeFazio. \u0022I\u0026#039;m calling on President Biden to ignore the warmongers and receive authorization from Congress—as required by the Constitution and U.S. law—before even considering any involvement by the U.S. military in a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nNearly a dozen advocacy groups—including the progressive anti-war organizations Just Foreign Policy, Peace Action, and Demand Progress—endorsed DeFazio\u0026#039;s message, hailing it as a \u0022timely\u0022 and \u0022level-headed\u0022 intervention amid loudening drumbeats of war.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even allowing U.S. advisers and special forces to remain in harm\u0026#039;s way in Ukraine without authorization creates the potential for direct conflict between the world\u0026#039;s leading nuclear powers,\u0022 Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, said in a statement Tuesday. \u0022Regardless of one\u0026#039;s view on how the U.S. should respond to tensions over Ukraine, these are precisely the critical questions that the framers of our Constitution sought to entrust to the American people through their representatives in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\nCavan Kharrazian, a foreign policy campaigner for Demand Progress added that \u0022by no means should the president put American troops—including embedded military advisors and special forces—into harm\u0026#039;s way in Ukraine without a debate and vote in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While Congress remains divided on many issues,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Kharrazian added, \u0022we are glad to see such a diverse range of representatives defending our constitutional system of checks and balances when it comes to war.\u0022