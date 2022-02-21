"Common Dreams is a must in my life and work" —Bill Moyers

"Common Dreams," says the veteran journalist and broadcaster, "publishes some of the best thinking going on in progressive circles these days."

Please donate to our critical Winter Campaign. We can’t do it without you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the public

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in Moscow on February 21, 2022. (Photo: Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'Very Dangerous': Putin Authorizes 'Peacekeeping' Forces for Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister appealed for diplomacy, saying "it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts."

Common Dreams staff

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally recognized Donetsk and Luhansk—two self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine—as independent, a move opposed by the leadership of Ukraine and Western powers.

After a lengthy address to the Russian public, Putin signed documents recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), which have been subjects of tension and conflict between Russia and Ukraine for nearly a decade. Subsequently, Putin issued separate decrees instructing the nation's defense ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the breakaway regions.

No deployment of forces has been determined, but the latest developments only intensified existing tensions over Ukraine.

"True friends of Ukraine, and of global peace, should be calling for a U.S. and NATO compromise with Russia."

Putin's move came after the Kremlin announced that the Russian leader had notified French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone that he would soon recognize the LPR and DPR.

"Vladimir Putin informed [Macron and Scholz] about the results of the expanded meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, which considered the current situation around Donbas in the context of the State Duma's decision on the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics," the Kremlin said. "Today, the leadership of the DPR and LPR received appeals to recognize their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, the massive shelling of the territory of Donbas, as a result of which the civilian population is suffering."

The Kremlin noted that Macron and Scholz "expressed their disappointment with this development" but still "indicated their readiness to continue contacts." Last week, France's foreign minister said he would view any recognition of DPR and LPR as "an attack without weapons."

In his address on Monday, Putin denounced Western nations—particularly the United States—for pouring weapons into Ukraine and reiterated his view that Ukraine joining NATO would represent a serious security threat to Russia.

The situation is "like having a knife against our throat," argued Putin, who said that Russia has "a right to take countermeasures to enhance our own security."

Following Putin's announcement, the White Housecalled the move a "blatant violation" of international agreements signed by Moscow and announced it would move swiftly to impose trade restrictions on the eastern areas of Ukraine.

In a statement, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be signing an executive order to "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine." The statement said the order from Biden would also “provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," but stipulated these measures were separate from others that would be imposed against Russia if it was to "further invade" Ukraine.

Shortly ahead of Putin's speech, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba characterized the Russian president's expected move as an escalation but added that "it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts."

"No other way," he wrote on Twitter.

Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey D. Sachs put himself among those calling for a diplomatic solution, including an agreement by the U.S. to compromise on NATO expansion.

"As misguided as the Russian actions are," argued Sachs, "American intransigence regarding Nato enlargement is also utterly misguided and risky. True friends of Ukraine, and of global peace, should be calling for a U.S. and NATO compromise with Russia—one that respects Russia's legitimate security interests while fully backing Ukraine's sovereignty."

Putin's decision Monday came shortly after he and Biden—after speaking with Macron—agreed "in principle" to hold a summit on Ukraine amid global fears of a conflict involving the U.S. and Russia.

Neither Putin nor Biden committed to a specific date for such a meeting, but the prospect of continued dialogue left open the possibility of averting a war involving two nations that together possess more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

"The presidents believe it is important to intensify efforts to find solutions through diplomatic means," the Kremlin said following Putin's conversation with Macron.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

US troops in solvakia

In Face of US Claims, Moscow Says "There Is No 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine"

Jessica Corbett ·

no_war_ukraine-1

Memo to Congress: Diplomacy for Ukraine Is Spelled M-I-N-S-K

Medea Benjamin ·

biden_ukraine_conflict-1

What Is Going to Happen in Ukraine?

Medea Benjamin ·

President Vladimir Putin in Crimea

The High Stakes of the U.S.-Russia Confrontation Over Ukraine

Medea Benjamin ·

Latest News

See all
Boris Johnson

Public Health Experts Warn Against UK's End to Covid Restrictions

"For the one in four people in the U.K. who are clinically vulnerable, the current approach appears a perilous and politicized pandemic response," wrote more than 2,000 physicians and scientists.

Julia Conley ·

Mark McCloskey, center left, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri who first garnered attention in June 2020 after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his house in a gated community in St. Louis, poses with supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse and his wife Patricia McCloskey in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse while the jury deliberates the Rittenhouse trial on November 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

'Stand Your Ground' Laws Linked to 11% Spike in US Gun Homicides: Study

Researchers say the state-level laws "should be reconsidered to prevent unnecessary violent deaths."

Kenny Stancil ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the public

'Very Dangerous': Putin Authorizes 'Peacekeeping' Forces for Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister appealed for diplomacy, saying "it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts."

Common Dreams staff ·

Dr. Paul Farmer stands outside the Butaro Hospital built by Partners in Health for the Rwanda Ministry of Health, on June 20, 2010 in Burera, Rwanda.

'A Great Loss': Partners In Health Co-Founder Dr. Paul Farmer Dead at 62

"The many lives he saved are his legacy," said one friend and colleague.

Andrea Germanos ·

ECT protest

Fossil Fuel Giants Seek Billions From European Countries Under Secretive Treaty

"It is literally insane that the global fossil fuel phase-out is being actively sabotaged by antiquated treaties and corporate greed," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.