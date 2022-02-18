Russia Announces Nuclear Drills Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

Amid ongoing calls for a diplomatic resolution to tensions over Ukraine, Russia\u0026#039;s military announced Friday that it would hold nuclear drills this weekend.\r\n\r\nScheduled for Saturday, the drills will be overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will involve the launching of ballistic and cruise missiles, Russia\u0026#039;s Defense Ministry said, according to state news agency TASS.\r\n\r\nThe military exercises are designed in part to test the \u0022reliability of the strategic nuclear and conventional forces\u0026#039; weapons,\u0022 the ministry said.\r\n\r\nRejecting Russia\u0026#039;s assertions of transparency surrounding the weekend action—which comes as Russia conducts ongoing drills with Belarus—France 24 international affairs commentator Douglas Herbert argued that the timing of exercises that normally occur in summer was \u0022not coincidental\u0022 and said that \u0022Russia is in a not very subtle way... reminding everyone\u0022 that it\u0026#039;s a nuclear-armed superpower.\r\n\r\nJoe Cirincione, an author and fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, had a similar takeaway.\r\n\r\n\u0022Upping the ante,\u0022 Cirincione tweeted Friday. \u0022Russia reminds us that it has the world\u0026#039;s largest nuclear arsenal (~6,200), followed closely by U.S. (5,600).\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Russian forces are coordinating their \u0022massive\u0022 drills, the Associated Press reports Friday that NATO countries \u0022are also flexing their might, beefing up military forces around eastern Europe, but insist the actions are purely defensive and to show unity in the face of Russian threats.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition, AP added, \u0022the U.S. announced the $6 billion sale of 250 tanks to Poland, a NATO member that has been occupied or attacked by Russia over past centuries.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia, meanwhile, continues to reject Western allegations that it\u0026#039;s planning an invasion of Ukraine and says the U.S. has failed to provide security assurances including Ukraine\u0026#039;s exclusion from NATO.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe developments follow U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken\u0026#039;s remarks Thursday to the U.N. Security Council in which he accused Russia of having been \u0022steadily amassing more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine\u0026#039;s borders.\u0022 In a Friday statement, the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said that the number of Russian \u0022personnel in and near Ukraine\u0022 stood at 169,000-190,000, which it called \u0022the most significant military mobilization in Europe since the Second World War.\u0022\r\n\r\nBlinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have also agreed to sit down for a meeting next week in Europe, the State Department said Friday.\r\n\r\nAlso on Friday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had a call with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in which he urged de-escalation.\r\n\r\nU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also met Friday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and declared the U.S. \u0022supportive of diplomacy as it relates to the dialogue and discussions we\u0026#039;ve had with Russia\u0022 but warned that \u0022we are also committed to taking corrective actions to ensure there will be severe consequences in terms of the sanctions we have discussed. And we know the alliance is strong in that regard.\u0022\r\n\r\nWord of Russia\u0026#039;s planned nuclear drills will cap a week United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres began by warning that \u0022the price in human suffering, destruction, and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate\u0022 should military conflict break out over Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no alternative to diplomacy,\u0022 said Guterres.