Russian Official Denounces 'Peak Hysteria' Following Putin-Biden Call Over Ukraine

Following the one-on-one call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a top Russian official accused the U.S. government of stoking dangerous \u0022hysteria\u0022 and blasted anyone leaking unfounded claims about Moscow\u0026#039;s intention to launch an imminent invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hysteria has reached its peak,\u0022 Yury Ushakov, Putin\u0026#039;s top foreign policy advisor, told reporters on a conference call following the phone conversation between the two heads of state.\r\n\r\nIn his comments, according to Agence France-Presse, Ushakov bemoaned reports in the American press—those citing unnamed or anonymous U.S. officials—that claimed Russia had specific plans, or even a date, that an invasion would occur. On Friday, the U.S. State Department said an invasion could happen \u0022any day,\u0022 but offered no evidence to back up such claims.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t understand why false information about our intentions is being passed to the media,\u0022 said Ushakov, who further accused authorities in the U.S., Europe, and Kiev of \u0022sabotaging\u0022 efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution.\r\n\r\nIn an official readout of the Biden-Putin call issued Saturday afternoon, the White House said it was made clear that \u0022if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the statement said Biden also made clear Washington is willing to continue with diplomatic efforts, it added that the U.S.—along with its allies—\u0022are equally prepared for other scenarios,\u0022 a not-so-veiled reference to possible military action.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussia has said repeatedly that its demand for an end to the eastward expansion of NATO, including future inclusion of Ukraine into the alliance, is central to its national security interests. Moscow has also called for autonomy for the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine and a return to peace accords contained in the Minsk agreements.\r\n\r\nRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Saturday, in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said his country has no plans to invade Ukraine and condemned \u0022the propaganda campaign unleashed by the United States and its allies concerning \u0026#039;Russian aggression\u0026#039; against Ukraine pursues provocative goals.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the U.S. and NATO countries in Europe have refused to accept this demand, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged against false information and unnecessary ratcheting up of tensions.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think there is too much information in the media about a deep, full-scale war,\u0022 Zelenksy said on Saturday. \u0022People are even naming dates.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The best friend for our enemies is panic in our country,\u0022 he added, \u0022and all this information only creates panic, it doesn\u0026#039;t help us.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite the flurry of diplomatic calls and statements on Saturday, an event in Russian territorial waters in the north Pacific triggered the Russian Defense Ministry to summon the U.S. military attache in Moscow after the country\u0026#039;s Navy said it had detected a Virginia-class U.S. nuclear submarine in the vicinity of a battle group conducting drills in the region.\r\n\r\n\u0022The attache for defense issues at the US Embassy in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry in connection with the violation of the Russian state border by the US Navy’s submarine,\u0022 the ministry said in a statement.\r\n\r\nAccording to the state-run TASS News Agency, the Defense Ministry informed the U.S. military attache that it considered the submarine\u0026#039;s presence \u0022a blatant violation of international law.\u0022