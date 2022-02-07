Far-Right, Anti-Vax Factions in US and Beyond Rally Around Ottawa 'Siege'

Now in its second week, an anti-government demonstration in the Canadian capital of Ottawa has garnered support from right-wing lawmakers and media personalities in the U.S. and abroad, with millions of dollars raised internationally to back the so-called \u0022Freedom Convoy\u0022 and similar protests reportedly being planned in the U.S. and Europe for the coming weeks.\r\n\r\nThe demonstration began last month over a federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers who operate between the U.S. and Canada. Only 10% of the country\u0026#039;s cross-border truckers are unvaccinated, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, but the far-right group Canada Unity and other organizers assembled what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a \u0022small fringe minority\u0022 to protest the mandate.\r\n\r\n\u0022Rightwing U.S. political figures and content creators... really gave it a boost that made it global.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince then, participants have called for an end to all Covid-19 mandates and other public health measures in Canada and the removal of Trudeau\u0026#039;s government and have said they won\u0026#039;t leave Ottawa until the restrictions are abolished.\r\n\r\nPublic health measures such as mask mandates in Canada vary by province and city; Alberta and Ontario require proof of vaccination to enter \u0022non-essential venues,\u0022 according to CNN.\r\n\r\nWhile Trudeau has dismissed the convoy, right-wing politicians in the U.S. including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have applauded the protest.\r\n\r\nRight-wing commentators such as Mike Huckabee, Glenn Beck, and Ben Shapiro have urged their followers to support the convoy, directing audience members to donate to the organizers.\r\n\r\nMultiple crowdfunding campaigns have garnered millions of dollars for the convoy, including $8 million in donations that were raised using GoFundMe before the platform shut down the fundraiser last week, saying the protest had become an \u0022occupation\u0022 rather than a peaceful demonstration and violated the company\u0026#039;s terms of service.\r\n\r\nAfter Paxton, DeSantis, and other supporters criticized GoFundMe for its decision, GiveSendGo—which previously raised money for Kyle Rittenhouse\u0026#039;s legal defense team—created a new fundraiser which has so far collected more than $2 million, with a goal of raising $16 million.\r\n\r\nOttawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told Politico on Sunday that the convoy is \u0022highly organized, well funded, [and] extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstrations safely\u0022 and has relied on a \u0022significant element from the United States\u0022 for funding and organization.\r\n\r\nCiaran O\u0026#039;Connor, an analyst with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a think tank based in London, told Politico that the scale of international donations and support for the convoy is \u0022unprecedented.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rightwing U.S. political figures and content creators... really gave it a boost that made it global,\u0022 said O\u0026#039;Connor, whose group found that several right-wing organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Europe donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser.\r\n\r\nAccording to Canadian outlet Global News, as with the January 6, 2021 insurrection in the U.S, some convoy organizers have a documented history of pushing white nationalist views.\r\n\r\nSince arriving in Ottawa, hundreds of drivers of trucks and other vehicles participating in the convoy have blocked roads, driven onto sidewalks, and blared horns for hours at a time in residential areas.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Ottawa Police Service said Sunday it had issued more than 450 tickets to protesters over the course of one day, including for red light violations and \u0022stunt driving.\u0022 Nearly a dozen investigations have also been opened regarding potential hate crimes committed by convoy participants, according to HuffPost. \r\n\r\nThe protest, which authorities have called an \u0022insurrection\u0022 and a \u0022siege,\u0022 has presented \u0022risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents,\u0022 said the police.\r\n\r\nOttawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday, a move which \u0022reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,\u0022 according to an official statement.\r\n\r\nThe convoy and the havoc it\u0026#039;s created in Ottawa \u0022is all coordinated and not separate from what is happening\u0022 in the U.S., said entrepreneur Elizabeth McLaughlin, including threats of violence against school board members over masking in schools and executive orders issued by right-wing governors including DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia barring school districts from following public health guidance.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to social media messages analyzed by Politico, protests like the \u0022Freedom Convoy\u0022 are now being organized across the U.S., with people planning to travel to Washington, D.C. to demonstrate against public health measures \u0022sometime in early March.\u0022\r\n\r\nConvoys are also being organized across the European Union, reportedly headed to Brussels on February 14.