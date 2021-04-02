Dozens of Democrats Urge Biden to Take 'Critical Step' of Shutting Down Dakota Access Pipeline

A bicameral group of more than 30 Democratic lawmakers and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday called on President Joe Biden to immediately order a shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline as it undergoes a court-ordered environmental impact review.

"In 2016, we witnessed egregious environmental racism as North Dakota law enforcement officials violently removed protestors from the path of DAPL, many of them from the nearby Standing Rock Sioux Tribe."

—Letter

In January, a federal appeals court upheld a district judge's order for a more extensive environmental assessment of the crude oil project—but reversed the part of the judge's ruling that would have required a pause in pipeline operations during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' review.

Following the January ruling, a group of five Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) sent a letter imploring Biden to step in and immediately shut down the pipeline, whose ownership group includes Energy Transfer, Phillips 66, and Enbridge. On Thursday, 28 lawmakers from the House and Senate joined the pressure campaign as Indigenous youth rallied in support of the DAPL shutdown call near the White House.

"By shutting down this illegal pipeline, you can continue to show your administration values the environment and the rights of Indigenous communities more than the profits of outdated fossil fuel industries," the lawmakers wrote. "This is a critical step towards righting the wrongs of the past and setting our nation on a path of environmental, climate, and social justice."

A new court hearing on the pipeline is set for April 9.

Indigenous tribes and environmentalists argue that the Dakota Access pipeline—which has leaked repeatedly since it began delivering oil in 2017—is operating unlawfully as its owners continue a yearslong permitting battle.

"This pipeline is now operating illegally. It doesn't have any permits," said Jan Hasselman, an EarthJustice attorney who is representing the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes in their fight against the 1,100-mile pipeline, which stretches from North Dakota to Illinois and has the capacity to transport 570,000 barrels of oil per day.

"The appeals court put the ball squarely in the court of the Biden administration to take action," said Hasselman. "And I mean shutting the pipeline down until this environmental review is completed."

Read the Democratic lawmakers' full letter: