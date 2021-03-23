Progressives Demand Biden Break From Obama's 'Failed Leadership' on Antitrust

A coalition of nearly 30 progressive advocacy groups on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to take steps to ensure a decisive break from the "failed leadership" of the last Democratic administration on antitrust enforcement, pointing to a recent report exposing Obama-appointed regulators' refusal to stop Google's monopolistic takeover of the online search market.

"The federal government needs to strengthen its approach to combating anti-competitive practices," the groups wrote in a letter (pdf) to Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The progressive coalition—which includes Demand Progress, CodePink, People's Action, and dozens of other organizations—said Biden can start by appointing "strong advocates of antitrust enforcement" to key agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a regulatory body tasked with shielding consumers from business abuses.

"As the administration considers nominees for vital antitrust positions, such as the post of Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division or for appointments to the FTC, it is crucial that it elevates people with strong track records of standing up to big corporations and Big Tech," said the coalition, warning against the selection of any corporate lobbyists.

"The fact that many alumni of the FTC previously tasked with oversight of Big Tech have since joined the industry further stresses the need for a new approach to the personnel selection process," the groups added. "We need a break from past, failed leadership, and we need it now."

The recent leak of @FTC Google files makes it clear that we need leadership at FTC & DOJ who will hold Big Tech accountable. Proud to stand w/ @revolvingdoorDC @econliberties @DFAAction @Peoples_Action @BoldProgressive to call for a clean break from past, failed leadership. https://t.co/nReW6RYrhN — Demand Progress (@demandprogress) March 23, 2021

While heartened by Biden's nomination of scholar and "antitrust trailblazer" Lina Khan for an FTC seat, progressives have also voiced concerns over recent reporting indicating that corporate lawyers are lining up for key posts at the Justice Department, which is currently suing Google for antitrust violations—a case that was launched at the tail-end of the Trump administration.

The American Prospect reported last month that Garland, who was confirmed earlier this month, "looks to be drawing extensively on the ranks of BigLaw representatives to staff [DOJ's] most powerful and important posts."

"Garland's most concerning connection is Jamie Gorelick, who, despite being unlikely to get a formal role within the department, is positioning herself as a fixer with Washington's most direct line to Garland's office and unique power to influence the Biden DOJ," the Prospect noted. "Gorelick was hired to help Google beat a burgeoning antitrust case during the Obama years, successfully pressuring the White House and DOJ to put the brakes on a criminal investigation into the firm."

During his confirmation hearing last month, Garland defended the common practice of hiring lawyers with Big Tech ties for government roles, telling lawmakers that "fortunately or unfortunately, the best antitrust lawyers in the country have some involvement, one way or another," with the industry.

"We can't exclude every single good lawyer from being able to be in the division," Garland said, referring to the Justice Department's antitrust arm.

Garland said yesterday: "Fortunately or unfortunately, the best antitrust lawyers in the country have some involvement" in Big Tech. Lawyers in or likely to be in his DoJ certainly do:

-Emily Loeb (Apple)

-Susan Davies (Facebook)

-Susan Dunn (Amazon)https://t.co/hllbqstOhb — David Dayen (@ddayen) February 23, 2021

The Revolving Door Project, a government watchdog organization and one of the signatories of the new letter, said Tuesday that while "the nomination of antitrust enforcement advocates like Lina Khan is a welcome start... we strongly encourage President Biden and Attorney General Garland to make similar nominations when it comes to naming a permanent FTC chair and DOJ antitrust chief."

"With a new wave of Big Tech antitrust investigations today," the group added, "it's time to stop appointing industry allies to top regulatory jobs."

Read the full letter: