Published on
by

As Trump Trial Begins, Impeachment Officials Promise 'Devastating' New Evidence

"I think it very well may be the case that reluctant senators change their mind and vote to convict," prosecution aides said.

by
0 Comments
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on October 21, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is facing something no other American president ever has—a second Senate impeachment trial. (Photo: Ricky Carioti/Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hours ahead of the start of oral arguments in Donald Trump's historic second Senate impeachment trial, prosecutors on Tuesday said they would introduce new evidence showing the former president spent weeks laying the groundwork for the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that he "incited it further" after it began.

"The evidence of Trump's guilt in this case is overwhelming."
—House impeachment managers' aides

"The evidence of Trump's guilt in this case is overwhelming," aides to House impeachment managers told journalists, NBC News reports

The aides said the trial will resemble a "violent criminal prosecution" and called the evidence so "devastating" that Republican senators who are not currently inclined to find Trump guilty might change their minds. 

"Once they see that this president did in fact incite a violent insurrection in order to hold onto power, I think it very well may be the case that reluctant senators change their mind and vote to convict," the aides said. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Democrats intend to use "all the evidence available in all the forms, including evidence that nobody has seen before," the aides added.

On January 13, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on a single count of "inciting violence against the government of the United States." 

The impeachment managers' aides did not provide any further information regarding the new evidence, but said to "stay tuned." 

Watch Trump's Senate impeachment trial—which is set to begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time—here:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Solutions, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Impeachment, US Senate, US House