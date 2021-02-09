Outrage After ICE Accused of Deporting 'Defenseless Babies' to Haiti During Pandemic

Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York and nearly a dozen other Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus are calling on the Biden administration to immediately stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement from carrying out additional "cruel, unnecessary" deportations and take steps to ensure that those wrongfully removed are able to return to their homes in the United States.

"We write to express our grave concern about a recent string of mass deportation flights of Black people to Haiti over the last week. As members of Congress that proudly represent large Black immigrant communities, we are outraged by ICE's persistent terrorization of our neighbors," reads a letter the CBC members sent Monday to recently sworn-in Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We can't sit by while ICE blatantly ignores POTUS' order and continues to deport planes full of Black people."

—Rep. Mondaire Jones

The letter came as ICE deported dozens of people to Haiti including, according to The Guardian, "a two-month-old baby and 21 other children." The new flurry of removals came after ICE deported hundreds of people to Jamaica, Honduras, and Guatemala late last month, prompting pressure on Biden to urgently rein in the nation's immigration agencies and halt ongoing deportation proceedings.

The Guardian reported that the children ICE deported Monday were sent to Haiti on "two flights chartered by ICE from Laredo, Texas to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. The removals sent vulnerable infants back to Haiti as it is being roiled by major political unrest."

Guerline Jozef, executive director of immigrant rights group the Haitian Bridge Alliance, told The Guardian that "it's as if there is a house burning, and instead of taking people out for their own safety the United States is sending defenseless babies into the burning house."

In their letter Monday, the CBC members highlighted the case of Paul Pierrilus, a 40-year-old man born in Saint Martin who arrived in the U.S. with his parents when he was five. Despite the fact that he was not born in Haiti and has never been to the country, ICE deported Pierrilus to the Caribbean nation last week, nearly a month after he was detained in one of the last immigration sweeps carried out by the Trump administration.

"As members of Congress who proudly represent large immigrant communities, we write on behalf of Paul Pierrilus, and on behalf of untold numbers of constituents, neighbors, friends, and family members like Mr. Pierrilus whom ICE has deported," the lawmakers wrote. "We are appalled by these recent deportations in defiance of President Biden's executive order and your predecessor's immigration enforcement guidance."

Shortly after taking office last month, Biden moved to institute a 100-day moratorium on most deportations before a federal judge in Texas blocked the temporary ban from taking effect.

However, nothing in [the judge's order] required ICE to expedite deportations or prioritize the people they have targeted," the lawmakers pointed out, noting that the order also did not impact DHS guidance instructing immigration officials to prioritize "removals necessary to protect U.S. national security, address unlawful entry after November 1, 2020, and mitigate immediate threats to public safety."

"There is no evidence that the people recently deported meet any of these criteria," the letter reads. "All too often under the Trump administration, the cruelty was the point, and unlawful misconduct was the means of inflicting it. We urge the Biden administration to ensure that our immigration system pursues human, equitable ends by lawful means."

In a tweet Tuesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), one of the letter's 12 signatories, demanded swift action to stop ICE from "unlawfully deporting Black immigrants and asylum-seekers."

"For years, this rogue agency has acted violently with impunity," Pressley wrote. "Enough is enough."

Read the full letter: