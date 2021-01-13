Published on
WATCH LIVE: US House Debates Historic Second Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

"Not one moment longer," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler. "The danger is too great. We must impeach."

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I) speaks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 as the body debated an article of impeachment agaist President Donald Trump. (Photo: C-SPAN)

With Republicans largely arguing that the process to seek accountability led by Democrats is somehow both "divisive" and "dangerous," members of the U.S. House on Wednesday debated an article of impeachment (pdf) against President Donald Trump for his alleged incitement to violence of an armed right-wing mob that overran the U.S. Capitol building last week.

If the House votes to impeach, as is expected, Trump would be the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice during a single term in office.

In his comments from the floor during the debate, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that in both "word and deed" Trump has shown he "poses a continuing threat to our nation, to the integrity of our elections, and to our democratic order" and said "he must not remain in power one moment longer." 

"Not one moment longer," Nadler said. "The danger is too great. We must impeach."

With a vote expected at 3:00 PM ET, watch the floor debate live:

