Lawmakers Warn 'Totally Appropriate' Comment Proves Trump Willing to Foment Violence Again

"These remarks make it clear that he has no problem endangering others or inciting insurrection."

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected personal responsibility for his comments widely seen as inciting the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The speech he made to the extremist crowd "has been analyzed," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, and "people thought that what I said was totally appropriate."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) responded by calling Trump a "menace."

"These remarks make it clear that he has no problem endangering others or inciting insurrection, and would be willing to do it again," tweeted Beyer. 

Progressive group Indivisible also firmly rejected the president's assessment.

"Trump's treasonous behavior cannot go unpunished," the group tweeted. "Tell your members of Congress to impeach, convict, and disqualify him from ever holding federal office again."

The president's remarks to the crowd last week—which including telling them that "you'll never take back our country with weakness" and reiterating false claims of a stolen election—were cited Monday in a criminal complaint that accuses Trump of sedition.

"We are going to impeach this fascist, again," said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) in direct response to Trump's remarks on Tuesday, "and when he's out of office in eight days he must be prosecuted for his many many crimes."

