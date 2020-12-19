'This Is His Top Priority': McConnell Advances Another Trump Judge as Covid Relief Bill Remains Unfinished

Having kept the Senate in session over the weekend to complete work on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and omnibus government funding bill, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday moved to advance yet another of President Donald Trump's right-wing judicial appointees as the desperately needed stimulus legislation remained unfinished.

The Republican-controlled Senate's vote to limit debate on Thompson Michael Dietz, a Trump nominee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, came as Majority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) suggested that coronavirus relief talks could spill into Monday as negotiators struggled to resolve a number of outstanding issues.

Adding urgency to the relief talks is a possible government shutdown Sunday night if negotiators fail to reach a deal on a sprawling funding bill or pass yet another short-term measure. Lawmakers are aiming to attach a coronavirus relief package to the year-end spending legislation.

"As a government shutdown looms, and as the pandemic rages on across America, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to push through Trump's judges until the very end," The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights tweeted Saturday. "This is his top priority."

While coronavirus relief talks have failed to produce anything tangible for months—due in large part to McConnell's refusal to accept an adequate legislative package—the Kentucky Republican has continued steadly pushing through Trump's judicial nominees. Since Trump took office in 2017, the Senate has confirmed more than 200 lifetime judges.

BREAKING: The Senate is voting NOW to advance one of Trump’s judicial nominees. As a government shutdown looms, and as the pandemic rages on across America, @senatemajldr continues to push through Trump’s judges until the very end. THIS is his top priority. #NoMoreTrumpJudges pic.twitter.com/JDnnAgAefc — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) December 19, 2020

The Washington Post reported that as of Saturday morning, lawmakers working on the coronavirus relief package had "yet to resolve eligibility for small business relief; how to structure unemployment aid; and the criteria for sending out a $600 per person stimulus check"—meaning talks could continue into next week as the Christmas holiday approaches. The day after Christmas, a pair of emergency unemployment programs are set to expire, cutting off aid for an estimated 12 million Americans.

Negotiators also continued to grapple over GOP's last-minute push for language that would terminate emergency lending programs established by the CARES Act and limit the Federal Reserve's future lending authority, a move Democratic lawmakers have denounced as an effort to hinder the incoming Biden administration's ability to respond to the economic crisis.

"Legislative language circulating early Friday suggested that it would prevent 'any program or facility that is similar to any program or facility established' using the 2020 [CARES Act] appropriation," according to the New York Times. "While that would still allow the Fed to provide liquidity to Wall Street during a crisis, it could seriously limit the central bank's freedom to lend to businesses, states, and localities well into the future."

In a tweet late Friday, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) warned that "Republicans are holding up relief that Americans desperately need in order to add a provision that would cripple the Fed's emergency lending power under a Biden administration."

"Such partisan sabotage, intended to hurt struggling families, has no place in America," said Merkley.