Hitting Back at Manchin, AOC Rejects Notion That Only 'Begging Corporate CEOs for Money' Counts as 'Serious' Politics

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharply hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday for claiming she is "more active on Twitter than anything else," an attack that elided the New York Democrat's work building support for a transformative policy agenda and recent fundraising efforts on behalf of communities hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

"I find it amusing when politicians try to diminish the seriousness of our policy work, movement organizing, and grassroots fundraising to 'she just tweets,' as though 'serious' politics is only done by begging corporate CEOs for money through wax-sealed envelopes delivered by raven," said Ocasio Cortez, the lead House sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution. The congresswoman won reelection in a landslide last month.

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this week, Manchin (D-W.Va.) said of Ocasio-Cortez that he doesn't "know the young lady" before accusing her of not being "that active with her bills or in committee."

Putting aside the fact that this just isn't true, social media is the most effective messaging tool politicians have at their disposal—and every single day @AOC is educating people about what's broken and pushing for policies to fix it. So like, literally her job. https://t.co/BCU0BCoyjk — Lee Sova Claypool (@LeeSovaClaypool) December 1, 2020

Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and a friend of the fossil fuel industry, went on to attack the Green New Deal—which he called the "new green deal"—and Medicare for All, falsely suggesting the popular policies are unaffordable.

"We're not for Medicare for All—we can't even pay for Medicare for some," Manchin said.

In response to Manchin's comments, Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, told the Times that the New York congresswoman has submitted more amendments than 90% of her freshman colleagues and missed fewer votes than the West Virginia Democrat, who has voted in line with President Donald Trump's position more than 51% of the time.

"The congresswoman has earned a reputation as a tough, prepared member in committee hearings," Hitt added.