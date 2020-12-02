Published on
by

Hitting Back at Manchin, AOC Rejects Notion That Only 'Begging Corporate CEOs for Money' Counts as 'Serious' Politics

"I find it amusing when politicians try to diminish the seriousness of our policy work, movement organizing, and grassroots fundraising to 'she just tweets.'"

by
0 Comments
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference outside of the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference outside of the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharply hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday for claiming she is "more active on Twitter than anything else," an attack that elided the New York Democrat's work building support for a transformative policy agenda and recent fundraising efforts on behalf of communities hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

"I find it amusing when politicians try to diminish the seriousness of our policy work, movement organizing, and grassroots fundraising to 'she just tweets,' as though 'serious' politics is only done by begging corporate CEOs for money through wax-sealed envelopes delivered by raven," said Ocasio Cortez, the lead House sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution. The congresswoman won reelection in a landslide last month.

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this week, Manchin (D-W.Va.) said of Ocasio-Cortez that he doesn't "know the young lady" before accusing her of not being "that active with her bills or in committee."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and a friend of the fossil fuel industry, went on to attack the Green New Deal—which he called the "new green deal"—and Medicare for All, falsely suggesting the popular policies are unaffordable.

"We're not for Medicare for All—we can't even pay for Medicare for some," Manchin said.

In response to Manchin's comments, Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, told the Times that the New York congresswoman has submitted more amendments than 90% of her freshman colleagues and missed fewer votes than the West Virginia Democrat, who has voted in line with President Donald Trump's position more than 51% of the time.

"The congresswoman has earned a reputation as a tough, prepared member in committee hearings," Hitt added.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joe Manchin, Democratic Party, Green New Deal, Medicare for All