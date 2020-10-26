Published on
by

At UN, Iranian Foreign Minister Blames US War on Terror for 'Countless Broken Societies'

The Iranian foreign minister took at at the "eight violent wars that the United States initiated or joined since 2001."

by
0 Comments
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference in Tehran on June 10, 2019.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference in Tehran on June 10, 2019. (Photo: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday took aim at the United States' ongoing "war on terror," which he blamed for "countless broken societies."

The Iranian official's comments came in a video address to a high level meeting of the General Assembly marking the U.N's 75th anniversary.

"The eight violent wars that the United States initiated or joined since 2001, under the rubric of war on terror, have resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives, countless broken societies and families... and unprecedented extremism," Zarif, a frequent critic of U.S. foreign policy, said in his remarks, according to Agence France-Presse.

"It's time to change that," he said, "saving American blood and treasure, and sparing the world from further misery."

The U.N., added Zarif, must "recommit itself to stand up united against unilateralism and war."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Stake?

An existential threat to our democracy. A global pandemic. An unprecedented economic crisis. Our journalism has never been more needed.

Can you pitch in today and help us make our Fall Campaign goal of $80,000 by November 2nd?

Please select a donation method:



Zarif's comments came as Iran faces the Trump administration, which is stacked with Iran hardliners including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and punishing new sanctions imposed by the U.S. in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump has just this year threatened to bomb Iranian cultural sites and allegedly had Iranian General Qasem Soleimani assassinated. And just this month Trump told s right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh that "if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before," referring to Iran.

Zarif's far from alone in his assessment of the so-called war on terror. U.S.-based researchers have put the death toll of post-9/11 wars at 800,000 or even as high as one million. The war on terror—which has cost some $6.4 trillion—has also been roundly blamed for effects including helping to militarize U.S. police forces and fomenting extremism.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, for his part, marked the body's 75th anniversary by renewing his demand for a global ceasefire and pointed to the coronavirus as humanity's "one common enemy."

"Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire," said Guterres. "The clock is ticking."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, U.S.
,
War on Terror, Iran