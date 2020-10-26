Jared Kushner Eviscerated as 'Face of White Privilege and Nepotism' After Mocking Racial Justice Protesters

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner—who like his boss and father-in-law President Donald Trump is a product of his family's fortune—was mercilessly lambasted on social media on Monday after he mocked Black Lives Matter activists and suggested that many Black people don't want to be successful.

"Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism. He doesn't want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it."

—Rep. Barbara Lee

Appearing on the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends," Kushner—some of whose $1.8 billion family fortune was amassed off the misfortune and suffering of Black people—and the hosts discussed economic issues facing the Black community. Racism was not mentioned. Kushner did touch upon the subject, albeit in a decidedly derisive fashion. After mentioning George Floyd, the unarmed Black man killed in May by Minneapolis police, Kushner accused people who expressed support for Black lives of "virtual signaling."

"They'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court," he said. "And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."

Jared Kushner on the Black community: "President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful." pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

While admitting that Black Americans overwhelmingly vote for Democrats, Kushner asserted that Trump's "Platinum Plan"—which seeks to help Black people through capitalism-based solutions without acknowlegding the existence of racism as an obstacle to opportunity—and other policies "can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't help them be successful more than they want to be successful."

The Democratic National Committee released a statement blasting Kushner for demeaning racial justice protests as mere "complaining."

"This dismissive approach to the issues that Black voters care about is indicative of Trump's callousness and disregard for the lives of Black people," the statement said.

Reaction to Kushner's remarks came fast and fierce on social media:

Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism. He doesn't want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of “hard work.” https://t.co/KyuTgPZv9a — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 26, 2020

You say “Blacks don’t want to be successful?” My enslaved grandfather fought for his country in the Civil War, led a strike for fair wages in 1876, & died a success—in poverty. Your ancestors left you wealth, mine left us a nation. pic.twitter.com/cyE4NaIgmi — (@CornellWBrooks) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner wants to distract white voters with images of “complaining” and “lazy” Black people so they won’t vote to make billionaires like the Kushners pay their fair share in taxes. Our country will be truly great only when we put an end to their divide-and-conquer tactics. https://t.co/GPRm2ioC2E — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don't want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can't "fix" these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020

worth noting that “they just don’t want to work” has been in the racist’s bag of rhetorical tricks since the moment the ink was dry on the thirteenth amendment https://t.co/lrIJJA4fyU — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 26, 2020

If it weren't for nepotism, @jaredkushner would be Jared, the creepy north Jersey accountant with a weird voice who isn't terribly good at math, but sure, tell me again about how to be successful . https://t.co/uf3afDALCV — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner the highest ranking slumlord in the country calling black ppl lazy pic.twitter.com/hufUEvRaAZ — Rafat Sanni (@raesanni) October 26, 2020