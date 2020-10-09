'Newman!': Seinfeld's Favorite Mailman Is Back to Make Sure Postal Service Protected From GOP Attacks—and That You Have a Plan to Vote

"Newman!"

The reviled (and sometimes celebrated) character from the '90s sitcom Seinfeld re-emerged late Thursday night in a new video that seeks to expose the far-reaching attacks on the U.S. Postal Service by President Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and Louis DeJoy, the GOP megadonor appointed postmaster general earlier this year.

"There's been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called postmaster general—that guy's never even licked a stamp," declares Newman, played by actor and comedian Wayne Knight, in the video.

"They've had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail," he continues. "They've shortened working hours. They've got missing mailboxes. They're decommissioning sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail."

Watch:

The video was produced by PACRONYM, a political action committee (PAC) not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee, but which claims to be "running the largest digital effort to get Trump the f*ck out of office."

In addition to denouncing the Trump-GOP attack on the USPS, Newman tells voters—while munching on a large turkey leg, no less—that having a plan in the coming days and weeks will be essential to protect democracy and see Trump and his Republican allies in Congress defeated.

"If you want to vote early and in-person, do it," he says. "You want to vote from home? Apply for your ballot and get it in as soon as possible. My brothers and sisters and I in blue will do our solemn best to make sure your ballot is delivered."

After two mysterious men dressed in black suits lift off with a nearby mailbox, Newman—mouth characteristically full with a chocolate chip cookie—shouts at them: "Hey! You picked the wrong government employees to mess with!"

As part of its voter empowerment and information program called "Let People Vote," the ACLU has created a detailed online guide that provides information on each U.S. state and territory about how to register to vote, when early voting starts, polling or ballot drop-off locations, and other key details.

The "Show Up to Vote" website also includes valuable information for voters, including instructions on how to make a voting plan and the best ways to encourage others to do so as well.