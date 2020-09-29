Published on
by

'Fascism at Our Door': Asked to Condemn White Supremacist Groups, Trump Tells Them to 'Stand By' Instead

"Trump fans the flames of racism, embraces white supremacy, and employs state violence against Americans exercising their rights," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "That's Donald Trump's America."

by
0 Comments
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was asked point-blank during Tuesday night's presidential with Democratic rival Joe Biden if he would denounce armed white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys and ask them to "stand down" in order to quell violent confrontations at racial justice rallies in U.S. cities, but instead of making a clear and straightforward condemnation the president said such groups should "stand back and stand by"—a clearly different signal.

Watch:

"Not even hiding the racism," said the Arabs for Bernie account on Twitter in response.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) put the exchange—including the ominous and revealing choice of words by the president—in stark terms:

"Trump fans the flames of racism, embraces white supremacy, and employs state violence against Americans exercising their rights," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). "That's Donald Trump's America."

