'Vote Him Out! Vote Him Out!': Angry Chant Erupts as Trump Visits Ginsburg Casket Outside Supreme Court

Mourners also shouted "honor her wish"—a reference to the dying justice's desire for her vacant Supreme Court seat to be filled by the next president. 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket on the Lincoln catafalque on the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court September 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump faced boos, jeers, and chants from mourners at the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday as the first couple stood beside the coffin of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the courthouse steps. 

As the president and first lady—both wearing masks—stood silently on the steps of the Supreme Court looking down at Ginsburg's flag-draped casket, the crowd repeatedly shouted "vote him out" at the couple. They also chanted "honor her wish"—a reference to Ginsburg's granddaughter saying the justice's final deathbed desire was that the next president fills her vacant court seat.

Watch:

Thursday was the second day of public viewing of Ginsburg's coffin at the Supreme Court. Many people waited in line for hours to pay their respects, with some carrying flowers or signs lauding the champion of women's equality. 

On Wednesday, the eight Supreme Court justices gathered for the first time in six months for a ceremony honoring their colleague, who served with distinction on the nation's highest court for 27 years before succumbing to cancer last Friday at the age of 87.

Ginsburg's coffin will lie in the Supreme Court until Thursday night. It will then be moved to the Capitol, where it will lie in state. Ginsburg will become the first woman, the first Jew, and the first Supreme Court justice since William Howard Taft (who was also president) to do so. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks—a private citizen and not a government official—is the only woman to have lain in honor at the Capitol. 

Next week, Ginsburg will be buried beside Martin D. Ginsburg, her husband of 56 years, after a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. 

