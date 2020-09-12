Published on
by

'Do Not Do What the President Directs,' Warns North Carolina AG as Trump—Once Again—Urges Residents to Commit Felony by Voting Twice

"Do NOT vote twice (it's a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people."

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Saturday pleaded with residents of his state to "not do what the president directs" after President Donald Trump yet again advised people to attempt to vote twice—once by mail and once in person on Election Day—in violation of both state and federal law.

"To make sure your ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY," Stein tweeted, mimicking the president's use of all caps for emphasis. "Then track it online with Ballottrax. Do NOT vote twice (it's a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people."

"The only GOOD thing about the president's tweet is that he FINALLY encourages voters to VOTE BY MAIL. It's an easy, safe, and secure way to cast a ballot," Stein added, linking to North Carolina's Absentee Ballot Request Portal.

Stein's tweets came after Trump repeated advice he originally offered during a trip to North Carolina earlier this month.

"NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY," the president tweeted Saturday morning. "When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don't let them illegally take your vote away from you!"

In a statement issued a day after Trump's visit to the state, Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, reminded residents that "attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so... is a violation of North Carolina law."

Critics warned that the president's recommendation could sow further chaos on Election Day by driving voters who have already cast mail-in ballots to in-person polling places, lengthening lines and increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19.

"Trump's goal here," said attorney Susan Simpson, "is to cause the 2020 election to be the biggest clusterfuck the U.S. has ever seen."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

