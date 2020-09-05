WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders 'Labor Day' Speech and Town Hall to Honor Workers and Grow Movement

Former presidential candidate and longtime labor rights champion Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver "a major speech honoring working Americans" Saturday as part of an online series of events ahead of Labor Day.

According to the senator's office, the speech will address "the current desperation of the American working class, the need to grow the labor movement, and for working families to stand together to create an economy that works for all and not just the few."

Delivered live from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont, the speech is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT). Watch it live:

Following his speech, Sanders will join other leaders of the labor movement to discuss challenges and the need for bold solutions to the threats facing working families nationwide. In a town hall-style format, Sanders and others will talk about how best "to expand the labor movement and fight back against Trump's efforts to dismantle unions and take away worker power."

Watch the virtual town hall—scheduled to begin at 2:00pm ET (11:00 am PT)—here or below: