Published on
by

Warning of 'Unsurvivable' Storm Surge as Category 4 Hurricane Laura Barrels Toward US

"Little time remains to protect life and property," said the National Hurricane Center.

by
0 Comments
Satellite imagery from NOAA taken August 26, 2020, shows Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite imagery from NOAA taken August 26, 2020, shows Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. (Image: NOAA)

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday that "little time remains to protect life and property" as Hurricane Laura—"an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane"—neared landfall and was poised to bring an "unsurvivable storm surge" for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

The 2:00 pm warning from the center came hours after a morning message conveying the possible dangers of the storm and the urgency with which residents should act, as Laura is expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana along the Gulft coast Wednesday night. From the center:

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion.

Forecasters said that catastrophic wind damage was expected "where Laura's eyewall makes landfall." Hurricane-force winds were expected to "spread well inland."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

This is our most crucial fundraising drive in years. Maybe ever. Please support our nonprofit journalism and help us reach our $80,000 Summer Campaign goal.

Please select a donation method:



Areas of eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas should also prepare for flash flooding.

Explaining the storm's rapid strengthening, meteorologist Jeff Masters wrote at Yale Climate Connections:

Laura rapidly intensified by an impressive 50 mph in the 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, with the winds rising from 75 mph to 125 mph and the pressure falling from 990 mb to 956 mb. This far exceeds the definition of rapid intensification, which is a 24 mb drop in 24 hours. Buoy 42395, located just east of Laura’s eye on Wednesday morning, reported sustained winds of up to 76 mph, wind gusts as high as 107 mph, and a wave height of 37 feet (11 meters).

Climate activist and author Bill McKibben put the storm in the context of the climate crisis, tweeting Wednesday, "It is terrifying to watch the speed with which Hurricane Laura is intensifying."

"The hot waters of the Gulf are an endless source of destructive power," wrote McKibben.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Extreme Weather, Texas, Louisiana