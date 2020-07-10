'Protect Our Democracy Before It's Too Late': Groups Demand Senate Cancel Recess and Pass Election Funding

More than 30 progressive advocacy groups on Friday published an open letter calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately end the upper chamber's recess and pass $3.6 billion in election assistance funding to ensure states have sufficient resources to hold safe and fair elections come November.

"With over 130,000 Americans dead and cases surging across the country, responding to the Covid-19 pandemic should be the Senate's top priority," reads the letter. "Failing to return from recess puts our democracy at risk and is an abdication of responsibility that the American people cannot afford from their representatives right now."

"Mitch McConnell should immediately recall senators from recess to protect our democracy before it's too late."

—Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America

Senators left Washington, D.C. for recess on July 3 and aren't scheduled to return until July 20.

The letter demands that the Senate reconvene and approve the HEROES Act, a House-passed bill that calls for nearly $4 billion in funding to help states expand mail-in voting and prepare safe in-person polling places in time for the November general election.

The HEROES Act would also provide another round of $1,200 per-person stimulus checks to most U.S. households and extend through January of next year the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits that's set to expire on July 31.

McConnell has thus far refused to allow the HEROES Act to reach the Senate floor for a vote, dismissing the bill as a "liberal wish list."

As Common Dreams reported last month, rights groups are concerned that if Congress doesn't approve additional election assistance, the same voting issues that plagued primaries in Kentucky, New York, Georgia, Wisconsin, and other states—from long lines to limited polling places to machine malfunctions—could cause problems on a much larger scale in November.

Sean Eldridge, founder and presidnet of Stand Up America, said in a statement Friday that the Senate "must heed the dire warnings of these state and local election officials, and Mitch McConnell should immediately recall senators from recess to protect our democracy before it's too late."

"As Covid-19 cases surge, state and local officials from cash-strapped states are begging Congress for more election funding, but Senate Republicans have blocked nearly every effort to help states safely administer their elections this fall," said Eldridge. "It's hard to see their opposition as anything other than blatant voter suppression in the middle of a pandemic."

Read the full open letter: