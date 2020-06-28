Published on
'Bigot. Racist. Swine': Trump Comes Under Fire for Approvingly Sharing Video of Supporter Shouting 'White Power'

"If it wasn't already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate."

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video showing a supporter chanting a racist slogan. (Image: Twitter)

President Donald Trump was excoriated Sunday morning after approvingly retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida's Villages community shouting the racist hate slogan, "White Power."

"If it wasn't already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate," tweeted journalist Judd Legum. 

The president's early morning tweet highlighted right-wing counter protesters in the retirement community who faced off against anti-racist demonstrators. In the video, a man in a golf cart with a "Trump 2020" flag raises his fist and chants the slogan at protesters. 

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," the president tweeted. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Critics immediately took Trump to task over the post. 

"Again showing your true colors," said The Nation's Dave Zirin. "Bigot. Racist. Swine."

"How many times does Trump have to explicitly say he’s a racist before his supporters believe him?" wondered journalist Jules Suzdaltsev.

