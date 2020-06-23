Published on
by

WATCH LIVE: Fauci and Redfield Testify Before Congress on Failures of Trump Response to Covid-19

"There have been a lot of unfortunate missteps in the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said one Democratic lawmaker ahead of the hearing.

by
0 Comments
The name tag for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is placed as his area is sanitised before he arrives to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The name tag for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is placed as his area is sanitised before he arrives to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield will testify alongside other top public health officials Tuesday at a House oversight hearing on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic—largely considered a failure by progressive critics.

The testimony before the Energy and Commerce Committee comes amid new concerns of a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic both in the U.S. and internationally. On Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the largest 24-hour increase in infections worldwide since the pandemic began, with approximately 183,000 new cases reported in a single day. Of those, nearly 37,000 were in the United States, while only Brazil had more with almost 55,000 news confirmed infections.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Our Mid-Year Campaign is Underway

Power the nonprofit, independent journalism of Common Dreams through the rest of this election cycle

Your generosity is crucial to keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Please support non-profit Common Dreams today:



"There have been a lot of unfortunate missteps in the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who chairs the committee, ahead of Tuesday's hearing. "As communities across the country ease social distancing guidance and reopen their economies, it is critically important that both the administration and Congress remain focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus and providing the resources and support Americans need during this time of crisis."

Watch live:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Anthony Fauci, Coronavirus, Public Health, CDC