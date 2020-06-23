WATCH LIVE: Fauci and Redfield Testify Before Congress on Failures of Trump Response to Covid-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield will testify alongside other top public health officials Tuesday at a House oversight hearing on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic—largely considered a failure by progressive critics.

The testimony before the Energy and Commerce Committee comes amid new concerns of a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic both in the U.S. and internationally. On Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the largest 24-hour increase in infections worldwide since the pandemic began, with approximately 183,000 new cases reported in a single day. Of those, nearly 37,000 were in the United States, while only Brazil had more with almost 55,000 news confirmed infections.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Our Mid-Year Campaign is Underway Power the nonprofit, independent journalism of Common Dreams through the rest of this election cycle Your generosity is crucial to keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Please support non-profit Common Dreams today:





"There have been a lot of unfortunate missteps in the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who chairs the committee, ahead of Tuesday's hearing. "As communities across the country ease social distancing guidance and reopen their economies, it is critically important that both the administration and Congress remain focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus and providing the resources and support Americans need during this time of crisis."

Watch live: