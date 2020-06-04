Ilhan Omar Criminal Justice Reform Bills Offer 'Systemic Solutions to Systemic Problems'

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday announced her intention to introduce a legislative package aimed at overhauling the nation's criminal justice system as the nationwide uprising sparked by the murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers continues.

"If we are to change this pattern of violent racism, we need to fundamentally restructure our criminal justice system—and our treatment of those advocating for their rights," Omar tweeted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has arrived at 38th and Chicago.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/MpU69Yes40 — Alex Hagan (@AlexHaganKARE11) June 4, 2020

The legislation would provide overarching support for the victims of longstanding and ongoing police violence and are intended to offer solutions for the deep-seated institutional racism that dominates U.S. policing. The suite also includes a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump's threats to use the Insurrection Act against protesters.

The package consists of four bills:

The National Police Misuse of Force Investigation Board Act; co-led by Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Calif.), forming a federal commission to investigate police killings around the nation.

The Bill to Criminalize Police Violence Against Protesters, which allows for the charging of police officers who attack protesters to be charged with a federal crime.

The Amending the Insurrection Act; co-led by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), preventing the president from deploying the U.S. military against protesters.

The Federal Relief Fund, providing funding for communities rebuilding after social and economic disasters.

"We need systemic solutions to systemic problems and those closest to the pain must be closest to the solutions," said Omar.