'What Kind of Human Being Sees the Suffering Here... and Does That?': NYC Mayor Slams Trump Over Covid-19 Relief

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for "putting partisanship ahead of the needs of the nation" by indicating the White House would not support emergency funding to Democratic-led states or local governments—even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak pain and economic havoc nationwide.

In his comments to reporters at a press briefing Tuesday, de Blasio referred to the president's interview with the New York Post Monday where Trump claimed that helping states like New York was "not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help—they're run by Democrats in every case" as the source of his anger.

"This morning, I woke up to this," said de Blasio, "the President of the United States—a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his home town in the back—talking about no bailout for New York."

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio begins his briefing railing against Pres. Trump:

"The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about 'no bailout' for New York" https://t.co/XDh4AXfEz8 pic.twitter.com/qKjnjDsYM7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2020

"What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York City don't deserve help?" de Blasio asked. "What kind of person does that?"

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that there was "not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations."

In his interview with the Post on Monday, Trump echoed those remarks.

"You look at Illinois, you look at New York, look at California, you know, those three, there's tremendous debt there, and many others," said Trump. "I don't think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time."

De Blasio fired back on that line of attack too.

"Who cares who runs the states? The people need help," said the mayor. "They're Americans who need help right now."