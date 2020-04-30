Published on
Polling Shows Two-Thirds of Americans Back Funding for Postal Service in Next Coronavirus Relief Package

"The public expects members of Congress and the White House to show appreciation for the importance of USPS and to ensure that essential postal services continue."

A U.S. Postal Service employee wears a mask and delivers mail in the wind and rain in Copley Square in Boston on April 9, 2020.

New polling shows 67% of Americans support prioritizing funding for the U.S. Postal Service in the next coronavirus relief funding bill as the American institution faces an uncertain future with current projections showing the agency running out of money by September.

"The public expects members of Congress and the White House to show appreciation for the importance of USPS and to ensure that essential postal services continue," American Postal Workers Union (APWU) president Mark Dimondstein said in a statement.

The APWU commissioned the survey, which was conducted by YouGov between April 21 and 22. Of the respondents who were not in favor of funding the post office, 18% were unsure and only 15% were opposed. 

According to the poll, politicians hostile to the agency could see political repercussions down the road:

If congressional leaders do allow the postal service to go bankrupt, half of Americans would be less likely to support a candidate who blocked funding in these circumstances, according to the poll. The figure includes 31 percent of Republicans, 55 percent of independents, and 65 percent of Democrats.

Standing in the way of relief is President Doanld Trump, who said on April 24 that "the Postal Service is a joke" and has demanded the agency raise prices and impose draconian cuts. 

In a report on the state of the agency on Wednesday, Common Dreams described efforts on the part of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive lawmakers to save the service. 

"If we can bail out Boeing, we can save the Post Office," Sanders tweeted.

Dimondstein, in his statement celebrating the poll results, emphasized the community role of the Postal Service worker.

"Postal workers provide an absolutely essential service to everyone in the country—no matter who we are or where we live," said Dimondstein. "During this pandemic, postal workers have shown strength and commitment, as they process and deliver needed medicine, supplies, and information to a public who are confined to their homes."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

