Published on
by

Because 'People Will Die' If They Listen to Trump, #DontDrinkBleach Hashtag Goes Viral

"Anyone who does this will not die from #COVID19 because they will have already poisoned themselves to death."

by
0 Comments
Protesters prepare to lead a "People's Motorcade" past the White House to deliver fake body bags to the Trump International Hotel on April 23, 2020.

Protesters prepare to lead a "People's Motorcade" past the White House to deliver fake body bags to the Trump International Hotel on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Andrew Caballero/AFP/Getty Images)

The hashtag #DontDrinkBleach trended on Twitter Friday in reaction to comments by President Donald Trump Thursday evening endorsingthe idea that Americans could somehow imbibe or be injected with disinfectants to eradicate the coronavirus.

"It is April 24, 2020 and #DontDrinkBleach is trending on Twitter," tweeted poet Remi Kanazi. "The world has not ended, but may soon."

The president's comments came during a press conference on the White House's handling of the pandemic, which has, as of press time, killed over 50,000 Americans. 

"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute—one minute—and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?" Trump asked Department of Homeland Security scientist William Bryan during the briefing. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that"

As Common Dreams reported, the Trump's remarks led scientists and other officials to insist the public not listen to the country's highest elected official.

"My concern is that people will die" if they listen to the president, said New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center director of global health in emergency medicine Craig Spencer.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Progressive independent media doesn’t exist without support from its readers.

There’s no way around it. No ads. No billionaires. Just the people who believe in this mission and our work.

If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, please support non-profit Common Dreams today:



Politicians and commentators on Twitter seized on the #DontDrinkBleach hashtag as a way to both mock the president and to urge Americans not to take Trump's advice.

"Anyone who does this will not die from #COVID19 because they will have already poisoned themselves to death," tweeted Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.). "Do NOT try this! #DontDrinkBleach."

Actress Emmy Rossum expressed her disbelief in the state of the presidency. 

"I cannot believe that #DontDrinkBleach is actually trending," tweeted Rossum.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Our pandemic coverage is free to all. As is all of our reporting.

No firewalls. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, traffic to the Common Dreams website has gone through the roof— at times overwhelming and crashing our servers. Common Dreams is a news outlet for everyone and that’s why we have never made our readers pay for the news and never will. But if you can, please support our essential reporting today. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Coronavirus