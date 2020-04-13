'We Must Come Together to Defeat Most Dangerous President in Modern History': Sanders Endorses Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, joining the former Vice President as a surprise guest on a livestream video hosted online.

"We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history," tweeted Sanders announcing his appearance with Biden and referencing President Donald Trump.

"Today," Sanders said to Biden during the broadacst, "I am asking all Americans—I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans—to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse."

Watch it live: