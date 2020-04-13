Published on
by

#FireTrumpNotFauci Trends After President Goes After Trusted Infectious Disease Official

"Trump could well get tired of being contradicted by Dr. Fauci, and we know he fires people at the drop of a hat."

by
0 Comments
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci watches as U.S. President Donald Trump makes a point during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci watches as U.S. President Donald Trump makes a point during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

After President Donald Trump retweeted a message Sunday night that declared #FireFauci, it didn't take long for the #FireTrump and #FireTrumpNotFauci hashtags to emerge overnight as an immediate and popular response.

Just hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN Sunday morning and confirmed the U.S. federal government "could have saved more lives" if it had acted earlier and more urgently to address the coronavirus, Trump issued an ominous threat against the widely respective infectious disease specialist by retweeting a post that declared "Time to #FireFauci."

The attack on Fauci was just one of many Trump posted to the social media platform Sunday night that attempted to defend his management of the outbreak, deflect criticism, and blame others.

Fauci had appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper where he was asked about a "bombshell" New York Times article published Saturday that detailed Trump's failed response to the virus. The president, according to the reporting, "was slow to absorb the scale of the risk and to act accordingly, focusing instead on controlling the message, protecting gains in the economy and batting away warnings from senior officials."

What Fauci explained to Tapper did not appear controversial, but Trump's Sunday night tweet—in which he called the Times reporting "Fake news" and included the very public jab at Fauci—makes clear that Trump took it as an affront. While Fauci has become one of the nation's most trusted voices from within the administration when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak—having served six presidents as a health advisor and known for his adherence to evidence and sound policy devoid of partisan politics—Trump loyalists and members of the right-wing media have been trashing Fauci for weeks as an enemy to the president.

Despite the enormous amount of in-depth reporting and public record that documents a "botched" response on numerous fronts, Trump has continued to claim that he acted swiftly and appropriately to the pandemic. Trump repeatedly turns to his decision to close off travel from China in early February as one key example, but numerous experts and news outlets have reported that while the president restricted travel into the U.S. by foreign nationals who had recently been to the country, it was nowhere near to a full shutdown and far from the only kind of action that was needed to prepare the nation from the virus' coming onslaught. As the Times reported Sunday night:

Mr. Trump did not "ban China," but he did block foreign nationals who had been in China in the past 14 days from coming into the United States starting on Feb. 2. Despite the policy, 40,000 Americans and other authorized travelers have still come into the country from China since then.

[...]

Mr. Trump has repeatedly pointed back to those travel limits to defend his handling of the pandemic, but experts have said the limits were useful mainly to buy time that the administration did not then use to ramp up widespread testing and impose social distancing policies before infections could begin growing exponentially.

Will Trump actually fire Fauci? Historian Juan Cole, in his Monday morning column, certainly thinks it's possible.

"Trump could well get tired of being contradicted by Dr. Fauci, and we know he fires people at the drop of a hat," writes Cole. "Trump is perfectly capable of installing some suck-up crony as head of the coronavirus task force, someone who would be all right with declaring the pandemic over. Trump has an irrational dislike of the large scale testing and contact tracing method South Korea used to get back to work, and without Fauci there to champion testing, it could fall be the wayside, condemning us to waves of outbreaks and 18 months of on again off again shutdowns."

What recent history shows, Cole added, is that even top-level officials around the president "have to suck up to him frequently and publicly, or they won't be around after a while."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Coronavirus