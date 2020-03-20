Published on
Reporter: 'What Do You Say to Americans Who Are Scared?' Trump: 'I Say You Are a Terrible Reporter'

"Cool to know adults are in charge of stuff."

White House correspondent Peter Alexander with NBC News on Friday in an exchange with President Donald Trump during a press conference on the coronavirus. (Photo: Youtube/Screengrab)

It's called Trumpian leadership in a time of crisis and this is what it looks like.

When President Donald Trump was asked by NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander during a White House briefing Friday what his message to the American people who are "scared right now" by both the public health and econonomic threats of the coronavirus, the president shot back: "I say that you're a terrible reporter."

Watch:

Alexanders subsequently tweeted about the exchange:

For witnesses, it was not an impressive performance by Trump during a global pandemic and a time of nearly unprecedented national angst.

"Cool to know adults are in charge of stuff," said one person in reaction.

