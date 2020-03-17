'Just the Beginning': Nearly 1 in 5 Americans Say They or Someone in Their Household Already Lost Hours or Jobs From Coronavirus

In a troubling sign of the damage already done by the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy, nearly one out of five Americans in a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Tuesday reported themselves or someone in their household having their hours reduced or losing their jobs as a result of the public health crisis.

"And this is just the beginning," tweeted attorney Rabia Chaudry.

The poll (pdf) showed that 18% of respondents have already seen the economic effects of the crisis hit their jobs.

18% of U.S. adults have lost their job or had their hours cut because of coronavirus, according to our new @NewsHour / @NPR / @maristpoll poll. That number is 25% for households with income less than $50,000.https://t.co/V6ai8hD6J5 pic.twitter.com/dIKPEHl9f9 — Kate Grumke (@KGrumke) March 17, 2020

As the Los Angeles Times reported:

The poll was conducted Friday and Saturday, just after stocks began their steep plunge and normal life started grinding to a halt, with schools and places of worship closing, concerts and conferences being canceled and sports leagues suspending their seasons. In recent days, state and local officials have banned large gatherings and ordered bars and theaters to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The poll also found Americans have vastly different views on the severity of the global pandemic and behavior depending on party affiliation:

About 60% of Democrats say they are eating in more often because of the virus, while 63% of Republicans and 60% of independents are not. (A number of states have recently banned eating out, limiting restaurants to takeout to enforce social distancing.)

The polling data indicates that those making under $50,000 a year are seeing the effects more than those in higher income brackets, with 25% of the lower income workers reporting cut hours or lost jobs.

About 1 in 5 Americans say they've had their hours reduced or been let go because of coronavirushttps://t.co/NPsD28cvid — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 17, 2020 This includes 25% of those who make less than $50k. https://t.co/GMBubUZwHX — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 17, 2020

The economic damage of the crisis to workers, Human Rights Campaign senior writer Ryan Carey-Mahoney said in a tweet, needs to be addressed immediately.

"There is no *good* coronavirus plan unless it includes compensation for these 18% of workers," said Carey-Mahoney. "Full stop."