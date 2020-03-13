Published on
'Coronavirus Isn't Stopping Us!': Youth Activists Adapt to Global Pandemic With Digital #ClimateStrikeOnline

"In the face of a crisis we act according to science and fact."

Climate strike online (Image: Fridays4future via Twitter)

"In a crisis," said climate activist Greta Thunberg, "we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society." (Image: Fridays4future via Twitter)

Fridays for Future strikers around the world shared their demands for bold climate action online Friday as many youth activists heeded public health experts' recommendations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic by eschewing public protests in favor of digital demonstrations.

The online displays followed the call earlier this week from school strike for climate pioneer Greta Thunberg to #ClimateStrikeOnline.

In a Friday tweet as Thunberg marked her 82nd week of school strikes, she reiterated the basis for her call.

"In a crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society," she wrote.

Other activists took to Twitter to share their online strikes as well:

Thunberg and other youth climate leaders amplified the call for the change in tactic amid the novel coronavirus with a video shared early Friday in which they stressed that "the climate crisis cannot be forgotten, nor ignored."

"I think what is happening in society with the #coronavirus is a glimpse into the future of climate change," wrote New York City-based Fridays for Future organizer Alexandria Villaseñor in Twitter thread Thursday. "We activists have a lot to learn from this moment."

"This is more than a health crisis, this is a crisis about feeling safe in so many ways," Villaseñor added. "The rapidly changing news is causing so much anxiety. Let's be here for each other."

